Manaksia Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
586.91
859.75
815.47
627.23
629.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
586.91
859.75
815.47
627.23
629.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.34
52.71
45.47
23.21
54.6
Total Income
635.25
912.45
860.95
650.45
684.24
Total Expenditure
526.43
752.76
670.93
541.94
579.29
PBIDT
108.82
159.69
190.02
108.51
104.95
Interest
9.6
11.88
6.9
4.28
4.65
PBDT
99.22
147.81
183.12
104.23
100.3
Depreciation
7.87
17.06
19.63
24.96
32.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.82
61.52
50.27
17.81
23.57
Deferred Tax
-3.04
-0.38
-2.81
0.63
0.26
Reported Profit After Tax
63.58
69.62
116.03
60.82
44.15
Minority Interest After NP
2.21
0.44
0.89
3.9
0.95
Net Profit after Minority Interest
61.37
69.17
115.13
56.93
43.2
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.55
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
71.92
69.17
115.13
56.93
43.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.36
10.56
17.57
8.69
6.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
150
Equity
13.11
13.11
13.11
13.11
13.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.54
18.57
23.3
17.29
16.66
PBDTM(%)
16.9
17.19
22.45
16.61
15.92
PATM(%)
10.83
8.09
14.22
9.69
7.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.