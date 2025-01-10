Directors Report

The Board of Directors have the pleasure of presenting the Fortieth Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The financial performance of your Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

(Rs. in Lacs) Particulars STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue 17298.97 25804.82 76464.49 124271.84 Earning before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) 1687.65 12076.12 15893.02 22349.56 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 1609.76 11994.39 10410.03 18735.21 Less: Provision for Taxation (224.09) 2272.52 2540.02 7956.65 Less: Share of Profit transferred to Minority Interest - - 314.94 97.32 Profit After Tax (PAT) 1833.85 9721.87 7555.07 10681.24 Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) 2.29 3.09 (63002.35) (2435.05) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 1836.14 9724.96 (55132.34) 8343.51 Balance brought forward from previous year 10099.63 2340.46 157077.91 148363.68 Adjustments 1.62 3.32 (0.40) (0.99) Total (other than OCI) 11935.10 12065.65 164632.58 159043.93 Dividend on Equity Shares 1966.02 1966.02 1966.02 1966.02 Transfer to General Reserve - - - - Surplus Carried to Balance Sheet 9969.08 10099.63 162666.56 157077.91

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Kindly refer to ‘Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

DIVIDEND

In order to retain the surplus within the Company, the Directors deem it proper to not to propose any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

No amount was required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during the period under review.

Dividend Distribution Policy

In terms of Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") the Board of Directors of the Company has formulated and adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy. The said policy has been uploaded at the website of the Company and is available at the following link: https://www.manaksia. com/DividendDistributionPolicy.pdf

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board did not propose any amount for transfer to the General Reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs.1310.68 Lacs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any further shares.

During the year under review, there are no changes in the authorized, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company.

During the year under review, there were no reclassification, sub-division, reduction of share capital, buy back of shares, changes in capital structure resulting from restructuring and changes in voting rights of the equity shares of the Company.

DETAILS PERTAINING TO SHARES IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

Details of shares held in the demat suspense account as required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

DETAILS UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (‘THE ACT) IN RESPECT OF ANY SCHEME OF PROVISIONS OF MONEY FOR PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY EMPLOYEES OR BY TRUSTEES FOR THE BENEFITS OF EMPLOYEES There was no such instance during the year under review.

CHANGE OF REGISTRAR & SHARE TRANSFER AGENT

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th December, 2023 had accorded its approval for change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company from "Link Intime India Private Limited" to "Maheshwari Datamatics Pvt. Ltd." The change of RTA will be effective from the date of receiving confirmation letter from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Service (India) Limited which shall also be intimated to Stock Exchanges. The details of the new RTA has been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

OPERATIONS AND BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

The Company is engaged in manufacturing operations through Overseas and Indian subsidiaries. The overseas subsidiaries are based in Nigeria and Ghana. The Nigerian overseas companies manufactures steels and aluminium roofing sheets, packaging papers, ROPP and crown closures. The Indian subsidiary manufactures sponge iron.

In the Indian Subsidiary, the metal demand was an area of concern in FY 24. However, overall sales volume remained unaffected due to better price realizations; the Company performed in line with expectations. It was a challenging year for the Company in Nigeria. The optimism about the Nigerian economy with the election of the new Government slowly faded away as the countrys currency reported sharpest depreciation in any single year in recent memory, declining from 460.35 Naira to a US dollar at the start of the last financial year to 1662.35 Naira to a US dollar at its lowest before recovering to close the year under review at 1330.26 Naira to a US dollar.

This currency devaluation enhanced inflation on the one hand and eroded consumption confidence at the other

The Company irrespective of the above challenges maintained its competitive position in each business- market leading position in the construction sheet and metal caps cum closures market as well as a number two position in the packaging paper market in Nigeria.

Our Company is engaged in the businesses positioned to capitalize on the countrys economic momentum. The Companys products are directed at mass consumption. The steel and aluminium roofing sheets are considered inevitable across most households in that country; the caps and closures business addresses the alco-beverage sector; the paper business addresses the needs of the packaging sector that rides FMCG offtake on the one hand and plastics replacement on the other.

Further details of sectoral review, operation and business performance of the Company has been elaborated in the ‘Management Discussion and Analysis Report, forming part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Para B of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations forms part of this Annual Report.

DETAILS RELATING TO MATERIAL VARIATIONS

The Company has not issued any prospectus or letter of offer during the last five years and as such, the requirement for providing the details relating to material variation is not applicable to the Company for the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There is no material change and/or commitment of the Company during the period between the end of the financial year 2023-24 and the date of this report which can affect the financial position of the Company for the year under review.

ANNUAL RETRUN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Act, draft Annual Return in Form MGT-7 has been uploaded on the website of the Company and the web link thereto is https://www.manaksia.com/pdf/MGT-7_2023-24.pdf

The final Annual Return shall be uploaded in the same weblink after the said Return is filed with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company follows the corporate governance guidelines and best practices sincerely, and discloses timely and accurately adequate information regarding the operations and performance of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Para C of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, a Report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance forms part of this report and marked as "Annexure-A".

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Particulars relating to the number of meetings of Board of Directors of the Company held during the year, have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Directors Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory, secretarial auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys Internal Financial Controls were adequate and effective during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Accordingly, pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirms that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts had been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively;

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Changes in Board of Directors

Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal was re-appointed by the shareholders as Managing Director of the Company by way of passing of special resolution at the 39th AGM of the Company held on 21st September, 2023 for a further period of three years w.e.f. 23rd November, 2023.

There has been no other change in the composition of Board during the year under review.

Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act read with Article 87(1) of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Varun Agrawal (DIN: 00441271), Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, Mr. Pradip Kumar Kandar had resigned from the office of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 17th October, 2023. The Board based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee had appointed Mr. Anatha Bandhaba Chakrabartty as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 12th February, 2024. The Company had given necessary intimations in this regard to the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed.

Independent Directors

The Independent Directors of the Company have submitted requisite declarations confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct. In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise and experience of all independent directors on the board.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Data Bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). In terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Independent Directors are required to undertake online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the IICA within a period of two years from the date of inclusion of their names in the data bank, unless they fall within the exempted category. All the Independent Directors who are not falling within exempted category, have successfully cleared the online proficiency self-assessment test.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified and/or debarred as per the applicable provisions of the Act and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (the "SEBI").

COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF CONDUCT

All Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and senior management of the Company have confirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct applicable to the Directors and employees of the Company. The Managing Director has given the certificate as required under Regulation 34(3) read with Part D of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations regarding compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024, which forms part of this Report.

The Code of Conduct is available on the Companys website www.manaksia.com .

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has issued Secretarial Standard -1 (SS-1) on ‘Meeting of the Board of Directors and Secretarial Standard - 2 (SS-2) on ‘General Meeting and both the Secretarial Standards have been approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Act. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118(10) of the Act, it is mandatory for the Company to observe the secretarial standards with respect to Board Meeting and General Meeting. The Company has adopted and followed the set of principles prescribed in the respective Secretarial Standards for convening and conducting Meetings of Board of Directors, General Meeting and matters related thereto. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that, such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

S K AGRAWAL AND CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS LLP, (Firm Registration No. E300272) had been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 38th AGM of the Company held on 27th September, 2022, for a period of five consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of the 38th AGM till the conclusion of the 43rd AGM of the Company on such remuneration as may be determined by the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and mutually agreed by the Statutory Auditors, in addition to the reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses, as may be incurred by them for the purpose of audit.

There is no observation (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remarks or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the Directors. The specific notes forming part of the accounts referred to in Auditors Report are self-explanatory and give complete information.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 read with Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed Vinod Kothari & Company, Practising Company Secretaries, Kolkata as Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 as given by the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, forms part of the Directors Report and annexed as "Annexure-B".

The Secretarial Audit Report confirms that the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations and Guidelines and there is no deviation or non-compliance. There is no observation (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remarks or disclaimer) of the Secretarial Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the Directors.

The Company has appointed Bajaj Todi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Kolkata to carry out necessary audit in terms of Regulation 24A of Listing Regulations. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report received from BajajTodi & Associates was placed before the Board and had been filed with the Stock Exchanges where the Securities of the Company are listed.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Agrawal Tondon & Co. (FRN: 329088E) Chartered Accountants, Kolkata as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS AND COST AUDITORS

The provisions of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to your Company and hence there is no requirement for appointing Cost Auditors for the financial year 2023-24.

FRAUD REPORTING

There was no fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Act to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors during the financial year under review.

CYBER SECURITY

The Company has established requisite technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from external attack, damage or unauthorized access.

The Risk Management Committee and the Board of Directors are reviewing the cyber security risks and mitigation measures from time to time.

DISCLOSURE ON EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION / PURCHASE SCHEME

During the year under review, your Company has not provided any employee stock option / purchase scheme.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE ACT

The full particulars of the loans given, investments made, guarantees given or security provided and the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilised as per the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are provided in the notes to the Financial Statements (Refer note no. 4, 8, 12 &13).

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

In compliance with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Related Party Transactions (RPTs) are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. The Audit Committee had granted omnibus approval on yearly basis for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. In accordance with the requirement of Regulation 23 of Listing Regulations, the material RPTs entered into by the Company during the FY 2023-24 were approved by shareholders through Postal Ballot. The transactions pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted, is subject to audit and a detailed quarterly statement of all RPTs is placed before the Audit Committee for its review. The quarterly statement is supported by a Certificate duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer. The policy on RPTs, as approved by the Board, is available on the Companys website at https://www.manaksia. comPolicyonRelatedPartyTransactions.pdf

During the year under review, all RPTs were on Arms Length Price basis and in the Ordinary Course of Business. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Act, in the prescribed Form AOC-2, forms part of this Annual Report.

There was no other material RPT entered into by the Company with Promoters, Directors, KMPs or other designated persons during the FY 2023-24.

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 23 of Listing Regulations and the Act shareholders approval has been taken for material related party transactions to be entered into by the Company and/or its subsidiaries during the FY 2024-25.

There is no materially significant transaction entered into by your Company with promoters which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS/ADVANCES/ INVESTMENTS OUTSTANDING DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND OTHER TRANSACTIONS WITH PROMOTER/ PROMOTER GROUP AS REQUIRED UNDER SCHEDULE V OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS

The details of related party disclosures with respect to loans/advances/ investments at the year end and maximum outstanding amount thereof during the year as required under Part A of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations have been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements of the Company.

The details of transactions, if any entered into by the Company with any person or entity belonging to the promoter or promoter group holding 10% or more of the shareholding of the Company has also been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements of the Company.

DETAILS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details required pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo forms part of this Directors Report and marked as "Annexure-C".

RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate the probability and/or impact of any unfortunate events or to maximize the realisation of opportunities.

The Company has a structured Risk Management Policy, designed to safeguard the organization from various risks through adequate and timely actions. The Company manages; monitors and reports on its risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its objectives. The major risks have been identified by the Company and its mitigation process/ measures have been formulated.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company, pursuant to the requirement of the provisions of Section 177 of the Act read with Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations has in place an Audit Committee. The Committee focuses on certain specific areas and makes informed decisions in line with the delegated authority and functions according to the roles and defined scope. The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

There was no such instance wherein the Board had not accepted recommendation of the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company, pursuant to the requirement of provisions of Section 178(1) of the Act read with Regulation 19 of Listing Regulations, has in place the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Company, pursuant to provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 read with Para A of Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations, upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has devised a Remuneration Policy applicable to all Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. The said policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company and the weblink thereto is: https://www.manaksia.com/pdf/Remuneration-Policy.pdf

There was no such instance wherein the Board had not accepted recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

As required by the provisions of Section 178(5) of the Act read with Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has in place the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Act and Rules made thereunder. The composition and the detailed terms of reference of the CSR Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Companys CSR activities are inter-alia, focused on animal welfare, promotion of education and health care.

The report on CSR activities pursuant to clause (o) of subSection (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 forms part of this report and marked as "Annexure - D".

The Company has formulated a CSR Policy indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company. The Policy has also been uploaded on the website of the Company and the weblink thereto is: https://www.manaksia.com/ CorporateSocialResponsibilityPolicy.pdf

There was no such instance wherein the Board had not accepted recommendation of the CSR Committee.

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

As required by the provisions of Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has constituted Risk Management Committee. The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has constituted Internal Complaint Committee in compliance with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Any employee may report the complaint to the Internal Complaint Committee formed for this purpose. The Company affirms that during the year under review, adequate access was provided to any complainant who wished to register a complaint. During the year, the Company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE AND PERFORMANCE OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations read with Guidance Note on Board Evaluation of SEBI dated 5th January, 2017, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for performance evaluation, in a structured questionnaire form after taking into consideration various aspects of the Board functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution, diligence, integrity, awareness and performance of specific laws, duties, obligations and governance, on the basis of which, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance, the performance of Board Committees and of Directors individually, by way of individual and collective feedback from Directors. Further, pursuant to Para VII of Schedule IV of the Act and provisions of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors of the Company, without the participation of Non-Independent Directors and members of management, convened a separate meeting on 26th May, 2023, to inter alia perform the following:

• review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors;

• Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole;

• Assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The criteria for evaluation are briefly provided below:

The review of performance of Non-Independent Directors was done, after discussing with them on various parameters, such as, skill, competence, experience, degree of engagement, ideas and planning, etc. The Board performance was reviewed on various parameters, such as, adequacy of the composition of the Board, Board culture, appropriateness of qualification and expertise of Board members, process of identification and appointment of Independent Directors, inter-personal skills, ability to act proactively, managing conflicts, managing crisis situations, diversity in the knowledge and related industry expertise, roles and responsibilities of Board members, appropriate utilization of talents and skills of Board members, etc. The evaluation of Independent Directors has been done by the entire Board of Directors, which includes performance of the Directors and fulfillment of the independence criteria and their independence from the management as specified in the Listing Regulations.

The Board of Directors of the Company expressed their satisfaction towards the process of review and evaluation of performance of Board, its Committees and of individual directors during the year under review and also concluded that no further action is required based on the current years observations.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of Regulation 25(7) of Listing Regulations, your Company is required to conduct Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors (IDs) to familiarize them about your Company including nature of industry in which your Company operates; business model of your Company, roles, rights and responsibilities of IDs and any other relevant information. Further, pursuant to Regulation 46 of Listing Regulations, your

Company is required to disseminate on its website, details of familiarization programme imparted to IDs including the details of i) number of programmes attended by IDs (during the year and on a cumulative basis till date), ii) number of hours spent by IDs in such programmes (during the year and on a cumulative basis till date), and iii) other relevant details. Familiarization programme undertaken for Independent Directors is provided at the following weblink: https://www. manaksia.com/FamilarisationProgrammeForIDs.pdf

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

No new entity has become or existing entity has ceased to be a Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate of the Company during the Period. However, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 9th November, 2023 had approved the initiation of process of voluntary liquidation of Dynatech Industries Ghana Limited, a Step Down Subsidiary of the Company, incorporated in Ghana. Necessary disclosure in this regard was also filed with Stock Exchanges.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 the details containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiary companies in Form AOC-1 forms part of this Annual Report. The details of performance of the Subsidiary Companies are as follows:

Indian Subsidiaries:

Mark Steels Limited

The Revenue from operations of the Company for FY 202324 stood at Rs.16961.25 Lacs (Previous Year: Rs.19707.51 Lacs). During the year, the company had a net profit of Rs.1049.81 Lacs (Previous Year: Rs.324.39 Lacs).

Manaksia Overseas Limited

During the year under review, the Company had a net loss of Rs.(0.18) Lacs (Previous Year: net loss of Rs.(0.20) Lacs).

Manaksia Ferro Industries Limited

During the year under review, the Company had a net loss of Rs.(0.30) Lacs (Previous Year: net loss of Rs.(0.30) Lacs)

Foreign Subsidiaries:

MINL Limited

The revenue of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2023 stood at Naira 289299.88 Lacs (equivalent to Rs.18126.56 Lacs). During the year ended 31st December 2023, the Company had a net profit of Naira 32211.13 Lacs (equivalent to Rs.2018.24 Lacs).

Jebba Paper Mills Limited

This Company is a subsidiary of MINL Limited. The Revenue of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2023 stood at Naira 121625.32 Lacs (equivalent to Rs.7620.63 Lacs). During the year ended 31st December 2023, the Company had a net profit of Naira 25262.94 Lacs (equivalent to Rs.1582.89 Lacs).

Dynatech Industries Ghana Limited

This Company is a subsidiary of MINL Limited. The Revenue of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2023 stood at CEDI 62.87 Lacs (equivalent to Rs.407.19 Lacs). During the year ended 31st December 2023, the Company had a net loss of CEDI 18.74 Lacs (equivalent to Rs.121.37 Lacs).

Except as stated hereinabove, the Company does not have any joint venture or associate company during the year under review.

Material Subsidiary Companies

In accordance with Regulation 16(1)(c) of the Listing Regulations, material subsidiary shall mean a subsidiary, whose income or net worth exceeds ten percent of the consolidated income or net worth respectively, of the listed entity and its subsidiaries in the immediately preceding accounting year. MINL Limited and Jebba Paper Mills Limited are the foreign material subsidiaries and Mark Steels Limited is the unlisted Indian material subsidiary of the Company. Further in terms of the Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, material unlisted subsidiary incorporated in India is required to undertake Secretarial Audit. In compliance of the requirement of Regulation 24A of Listing Regulations, BajajTodi & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Kolkata has been appointed as the Secretarial Auditor in Mark Steels Limited for conducting Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer. A copy of the said Secretarial Audit Report forms part of this Report and marked as "Annexure - E".

Further, in terms of Regulation 24(1) of Listing Regulations, at least one Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company shall be a director on the Board of Directors of an unlisted material subsidiary, whether incorporated in India or not. For the purpose of Regulation 24(1) of the Listing Regulations, material subsidiary means a subsidiary whose income or net worth exceeds twenty percent of the consolidated income or net worth respectively, of the Company and its subsidiary companies in the immediately preceding accounting year. MINL Limited and Jebba Paper Mills Limited are material subsidiaries of the Company in terms of the Regulation 24(1) of the Listing Regulations. Mrs. Nidhi Baheti, Independent Director of the Company is a Director on the Board of MINL Limited and Jebba Paper Mills Limited.

Your Company has formulated a Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries in accordance with Listing Regulations and the said Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries is available at the following weblink: https://www.manaksia. com/PolicyfordeterminingMaterialSubsidiaries.pdf

DETAILS OF ANY DOWNSTREAM INVESTMENT MADE BY THE COMPANY

The Company has not made any downstream investment during the period under review.

DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from the public and as such, there are no outstanding deposits during the Financial Year under review in terms of the provisions of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

DETAILS OF THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEEROF There was no one time settlement made with the Banks or Financial Institutions during the Financial Year 2023-24 and accordingly no question arises for any difference between the amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from Banks or Financial Institutions during the year under review.

STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has in place, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Your Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

The Board, to ensure that the internal financial control of the Company are commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 26th May, 2023 had appointed Agrawal Tondon & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Audit Committee reviews the Report submitted by the Internal Auditors. The Audit Committee also actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems. In this regard, your Board confirms the following:

1. Systems have been laid down to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. There are well-laid manuals for such general or specific authorization.

2. Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

3. Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

4. The existing assets of the Company are verified/ checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to differences, if any.

5. Proper systems are in place for prevention and detection of frauds and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM

In compliance with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has framed a Whistle Blower Policy to establish a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns about actual or suspected unethical behavior, malpractice, wrongful conduct, discrimination, sexual harassment, fraud, violation of the Companys policies including Code of Conduct without fear of reprisal/retaliation. The Whistle Blower Policy provides for sufficient measures as to safeguard Whistle Blower against any possible victimization. The Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism has also been uploaded on Companys website and the weblink is: http://www.manaksia.com/pdf/Whistle_ Blower_Policy_manaksia.pdf

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details, as required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of the Directors Report and marked as "Annexure - F".

During the year under review, no employee of the Company drew remuneration in excess of the limits specified under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and hence no disclosure is required to be made in the Annual Report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In compliance with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are attached. The Consolidated Financial Statement has been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and shows the financial resources, assets, liabilities, income, profits and other details of the Company and its subsidiaries.

GENERAL

Your Directors confirm that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there was no transaction on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

2. Issue of Sweat Equity Shares;

3. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

4. No application made or any proceeding pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as at the end of the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Company continues its relentless focus on strengthening competition in all its businesses. It is the endeavor of your Company, to deploy resources in a balanced manner so as to secure the interest of the shareholders in the best possible manner in the short, medium and long terms.

Your Directors convey their grateful appreciation for the valuable patronage and co-operation received and goodwill enjoyed by the Company from its esteemed customers, commercial associates, banks, financial institutions, Central and State Government, various Government and Local Authorities, other stakeholders and the media.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation to all the employees at all levels for their commendable team-work, professionalism and enthusiastic contribution towards the working of the Company.

Your Directors look forward to the future with hope and conviction.