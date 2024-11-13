iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manaksia Ltd Board Meeting

83.85
(2.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:37:42 AM

Manaksia CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MANAKSIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:45 P.M, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
MANAKSIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Un-Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b) fix the date time and venue of the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and to consider and approve the notice convening the 40th AGM. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 13th August, 2024, which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M, has inter alia transacted the following business(es): (a) Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (b) Approved that the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Manaksia Limited will be held on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (c) Approved Wednesday, the 11th September, 2024 as the Cut-off date to record the names of shareholders entitled to vote vide remote e-voting facility/e- voting during the AGM. (d) Approved that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, the 12th September, 2024 to Wednesday, the 18th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Re-appointment of Independent Directors
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
MANAKSIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 have inter alia transacted the following business(es): (a) Adopted the Audited Financial Statements (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (b) Approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (c) Approved re-appointment of Agrawal Tondon & Co. (FRN: 329088E) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (d) Approved re-appointment of Vinod Kothari & Company as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (e) Accepted the resignation of Mr. Lalit Kumar Modi from the office of Chief Financial Officer effective from close of business hours on 28th May, 2024 (f) Approved appointment of Mr. Manoj Singhania as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2024. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28/05/2024 has inter-alian approved: 1) Re-appointment of Vinod Kothari & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the Company 2) Re-appointment of Agrawal Tondon & Co. as Internal auditor of the Company Read less.. The Board of Director at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 inter-alia approved appointment of Mr. Manoj Singhania as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
MANAKSIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th of February, 2024 which commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 02:35 P.M, has inter-alia transacted the following business(es): a) approved the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure-A. b) approved the appointment of Mr. Anatha Bandhaba Chakrabartty as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 12th February, 2024 and thereby cessation of Ms. Varsha Bansal, as Interim Compliance Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Appointment of Mr. Anatha Bandhaba Chakrabartty as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 12th February, 2024 Cessation of Ms. Varsha Bansal- Interim Compliance Officer Authorisation of KMPs under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Manaksia: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manaksia Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.