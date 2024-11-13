Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MANAKSIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 02:45 P.M, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

MANAKSIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Un-Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b) fix the date time and venue of the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and to consider and approve the notice convening the 40th AGM. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 13th August, 2024, which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M, has inter alia transacted the following business(es): (a) Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (b) Approved that the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Manaksia Limited will be held on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (c) Approved Wednesday, the 11th September, 2024 as the Cut-off date to record the names of shareholders entitled to vote vide remote e-voting facility/e- voting during the AGM. (d) Approved that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, the 12th September, 2024 to Wednesday, the 18th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

MANAKSIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 have inter alia transacted the following business(es): (a) Adopted the Audited Financial Statements (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (b) Approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (c) Approved re-appointment of Agrawal Tondon & Co. (FRN: 329088E) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (d) Approved re-appointment of Vinod Kothari & Company as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (e) Accepted the resignation of Mr. Lalit Kumar Modi from the office of Chief Financial Officer effective from close of business hours on 28th May, 2024 (f) Approved appointment of Mr. Manoj Singhania as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2024. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28/05/2024 has inter-alian approved: 1) Re-appointment of Vinod Kothari & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the Company 2) Re-appointment of Agrawal Tondon & Co. as Internal auditor of the Company Read less.. The Board of Director at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2024 inter-alia approved appointment of Mr. Manoj Singhania as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

