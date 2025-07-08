Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.05
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹5e
Day's High₹0.05
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-91.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
26.33
26.33
26.33
26.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-266.15
-265.5
-264.34
-262.44
Net Worth
-239.82
-239.17
-238.01
-236.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-98.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
9.81
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.07
-0.11
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.67
-0.76
-0.99
-9.74
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.46
-0.47
-0.72
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.18
0.97
-0.5
-1.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-98.79
Op profit growth
-27.64
-43.02
-93.52
-36.63
EBIT growth
-11.66
-22.59
-88.61
-17.45
Net profit growth
-11.01
-59.88
-82.33
-71.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2009
|Jun-2008
|Jun-2007
|Jun-2006
|Jun-2005
Gross Sales
417.67
358.79
248.14
178.41
110.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
417.67
358.79
248.14
178.41
110.66
Other Operating Income
5.61
0.36
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.21
0.15
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.3
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.25
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.75
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
642.75
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.09
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prem Adip Rishi
Director
Rakesh Gupta
Director & CFO
Rajesh Galhotra
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Sood
Independent Director
Kalpana Gupta
Independent Director
Kamal Kumar Jain
Company Secretary
Mandeep Kaur
Additional Director
Deepak Gupta
1201 B 12 Floor,
Hemkunt Chamber 89 Nehru Place,
New Delhi - 110019
Tel: 91-11-41662674
Website: http://www.mediavideoonline.com
Email: coporates@yahoo.com
205/208,
Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-011-42541965/4254
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: info@alankit.com
Summary
Media Video (MVL) was incorporated in Dec.86. The company was promoted by Prem Adip Rishi. Prem Adip Rishi is the chairman and managing director of MVL. Other group companies are MVL Credit Holdings &...
Read More
