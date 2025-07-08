iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Noesis Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.05
(0%)
Feb 4, 2019|12:38:45 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.05
  • Day's High0.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low0.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)5e
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-91.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Noesis Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

5e

Day's High

0.05

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-91.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Noesis Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Noesis Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Noesis Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:17 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.24%

Non-Promoter- 2.43%

Institutions: 2.42%

Non-Institutions: 53.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Noesis Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

26.33

26.33

26.33

26.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-266.15

-265.5

-264.34

-262.44

Net Worth

-239.82

-239.17

-238.01

-236.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-98.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

9.81

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.07

-0.11

-0.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.67

-0.76

-0.99

-9.74

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.46

-0.47

-0.72

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.18

0.97

-0.5

-1.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-98.79

Op profit growth

-27.64

-43.02

-93.52

-36.63

EBIT growth

-11.66

-22.59

-88.61

-17.45

Net profit growth

-11.01

-59.88

-82.33

-71.97

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2009Jun-2008Jun-2007Jun-2006Jun-2005

Gross Sales

417.67

358.79

248.14

178.41

110.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

417.67

358.79

248.14

178.41

110.66

Other Operating Income

5.61

0.36

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.21

0.15

0.1

View Annually Results

Noesis Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.3

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.25

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.75

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

642.75

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.09

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Noesis Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prem Adip Rishi

Director

Rakesh Gupta

Director & CFO

Rajesh Galhotra

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Sood

Independent Director

Kalpana Gupta

Independent Director

Kamal Kumar Jain

Company Secretary

Mandeep Kaur

Additional Director

Deepak Gupta

Registered Office

1201 B 12 Floor,

Hemkunt Chamber 89 Nehru Place,

New Delhi - 110019

Tel: 91-11-41662674

Website: http://www.mediavideoonline.com

Email: coporates@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

205/208,

Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 91-011-42541965/4254

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: info@alankit.com

Summary

Media Video (MVL) was incorporated in Dec.86. The company was promoted by Prem Adip Rishi. Prem Adip Rishi is the chairman and managing director of MVL. Other group companies are MVL Credit Holdings &...
Read More

Reports by Noesis Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Noesis Industries Ltd share price today?

The Noesis Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Noesis Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Noesis Industries Ltd is ₹0.13 Cr. as of 04 Feb ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Noesis Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Noesis Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 04 Feb ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Noesis Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Noesis Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Noesis Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Feb ‘19

What is the CAGR of Noesis Industries Ltd?

Noesis Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.79%, 3 Years at 17.84%, 1 Year at 1700.00%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -5.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Noesis Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Noesis Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Noesis Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.