iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Noesis Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.05
(0%)
Feb 4, 2019|12:38:45 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Noesis Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-98.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

9.81

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.07

-0.11

-0.23

As % of sales

0

0

0

9,697.87

Other costs

-0.18

-0.21

-0.39

-7.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

3,23,781.18

Operating profit

-0.21

-0.29

-0.51

-7.91

OPM

0

0

0

-3,33,388.88

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.46

-0.47

-0.72

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-1.12

Other income

0.01

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.67

-0.76

-0.99

-9.74

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.72

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.67

-0.76

-0.99

-9.74

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.9

-0.99

Net profit

-0.67

-0.76

-1.89

-10.74

yoy growth (%)

-11.01

-59.88

-82.33

-71.97

NPM

0

0

0

-4,52,376.72

Noesis Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Noesis Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.