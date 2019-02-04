Noesis Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.67
-0.76
-0.99
-9.74
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.46
-0.47
-0.72
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.18
0.97
-0.5
-1.32
Other operating items
Operating
-1.32
-0.26
-1.97
-11.78
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.42
-0.26
-1.96
-11.78
Equity raised
-530.97
-529.07
-524.88
-503.25
Investing
0
-0.4
0.48
-12.44
Financing
438.3
25.37
47.94
-3.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-94.09
-504.36
-478.42
-531.19
