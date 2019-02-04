iifl-logo
Noesis Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.05
(0%)
Feb 4, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

26.33

26.33

26.33

26.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-266.15

-265.5

-264.34

-262.44

Net Worth

-239.82

-239.17

-238.01

-236.11

Minority Interest

Debt

219.15

219.15

244.52

243.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-20.67

-20.02

6.51

6.97

Fixed Assets

5.01

5.48

5.95

6.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.64

0.64

1.04

0.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-26.84

-26.66

-1.06

-0.13

Inventories

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Inventory Days

0

0

0

7,684.85

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.18

0.18

0.27

0.28

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.98

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-27.07

-26.89

-0.4

-0.46

Cash

0.52

0.52

0.58

0.11

Total Assets

-20.67

-20.02

6.51

6.97

