Noesis Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
26.33
26.33
26.33
26.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-266.15
-265.5
-264.34
-262.44
Net Worth
-239.82
-239.17
-238.01
-236.11
Minority Interest
Debt
219.15
219.15
244.52
243.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-20.67
-20.02
6.51
6.97
Fixed Assets
5.01
5.48
5.95
6.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.64
0.64
1.04
0.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-26.84
-26.66
-1.06
-0.13
Inventories
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Inventory Days
0
0
0
7,684.85
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.18
0.18
0.27
0.28
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.98
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-27.07
-26.89
-0.4
-0.46
Cash
0.52
0.52
0.58
0.11
Total Assets
-20.67
-20.02
6.51
6.97
