552.65
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:55 PM

  • Open577.95
  • Day's High577.95
  • 52 Wk High728.8
  • Prev. Close575.25
  • Day's Low543.6
  • 52 Wk Low 255.1
  • Turnover (lac)609.02
  • P/E21.15
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value131.02
  • EPS27.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,962.18
  • Div. Yield2.26
D-Link India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

577.95

Prev. Close

575.25

Turnover(Lac.)

609.02

Day's High

577.95

Day's Low

543.6

52 Week's High

728.8

52 Week's Low

255.1

Book Value

131.02

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,962.18

P/E

21.15

EPS

27.2

Divi. Yield

2.26

D-Link India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 12 Nov, 2024

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 May, 2024

arrow

D-Link India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

D-Link India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.02%

Foreign: 51.02%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.21%

Institutions: 1.21%

Non-Institutions: 47.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

D-Link India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.1

7.1

7.1

7.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

408.39

353.51

279.84

245.55

Net Worth

415.49

360.61

286.94

252.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

710.67

725.52

641.58

687.22

yoy growth (%)

-2.04

13.08

-6.64

-1.92

Raw materials

-596.67

-597.35

-543.65

-586.62

As % of sales

83.95

82.33

84.73

85.36

Employee costs

-27.17

-26.14

-28.78

-30.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

39.66

43.4

15.75

23.31

Depreciation

-3.86

-4.2

-1.06

-1.17

Tax paid

-10.34

-13.89

-5.33

-8.05

Working capital

0.21

36.88

-8.35

31.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.04

13.08

-6.64

-1.92

Op profit growth

-5.2

160.29

-32.68

-31.63

EBIT growth

-7.98

163.68

-30.29

-28.99

Net profit growth

-13.96

227.08

-31.69

-29.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,235.7

1,180.59

918.32

726.55

740.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,235.7

1,180.59

918.32

726.55

740.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.13

7.18

6.58

6.85

13.61

D-Link India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT D-Link India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Hung Yi, Kao

Managing Director & CEO

Tushar Sighat

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Lulla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhu Gadodia

Independent Director

AMIT ANIL PANDIT

Independent Director

Mangesh Pandurang Kinare

Independent Director

Ching-Chun Yang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by D-Link India Ltd

Summary

D-Link (India) Ltd was incorporated as Smartlink Network Systems Limited on May 26,2008. The Company is a subsidiary of D-Link Holding Mauritius Inc. and is primarily engaged in marketing and distribution of Networking products. The Company holds 99.99% of equity share capital of the subsidiary company.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited, Smartlink Network Systems Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors for demerger of the Marketing Business of erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited in favor of Smartlink Network Systems Limited with effect from April 1, 2008. The name of the company was changed from Smartlink Network Systems Limited to D-Link (India) Limited.In 2011-12, the Company introduced personal cloud networking solution; it launched its new global training program christened D-Link Academy. In 2012-13, it launched service initiative named D-Link Direct Service (DDS), with a centre in Goa and a strong support infrastructure. It acquired TeamF1, a high end embedded Software Company in 2013-14; thereafter, launched first smart home products in 2014; launched first eco- friendly wireless routers in 2013-14. D-Link was made the first mover in next generation wireless connectivity with Cloud Services in 2014-15. The Company acquired TeamF1 Networks Private Limited and it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from May 29, 2014. Further, the Company made allotment of 5,500,000 equity shares of Rs.2/- e
Company FAQs

What is the D-Link India Ltd share price today?

The D-Link India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹552.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of D-Link India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D-Link India Ltd is ₹1962.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of D-Link India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of D-Link India Ltd is 21.15 and 4.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of D-Link India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D-Link India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D-Link India Ltd is ₹255.1 and ₹728.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of D-Link India Ltd?

D-Link India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.63%, 3 Years at 46.12%, 1 Year at 79.07%, 6 Month at 2.79%, 3 Month at -4.51% and 1 Month at -5.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of D-Link India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of D-Link India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.02 %
Institutions - 1.22 %
Public - 47.76 %

