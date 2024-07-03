Summary

D-Link (India) Ltd was incorporated as Smartlink Network Systems Limited on May 26,2008. The Company is a subsidiary of D-Link Holding Mauritius Inc. and is primarily engaged in marketing and distribution of Networking products. The Company holds 99.99% of equity share capital of the subsidiary company.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited, Smartlink Network Systems Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors for demerger of the Marketing Business of erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited in favor of Smartlink Network Systems Limited with effect from April 1, 2008. The name of the company was changed from Smartlink Network Systems Limited to D-Link (India) Limited.In 2011-12, the Company introduced personal cloud networking solution; it launched its new global training program christened D-Link Academy. In 2012-13, it launched service initiative named D-Link Direct Service (DDS), with a centre in Goa and a strong support infrastructure. It acquired TeamF1, a high end embedded Software Company in 2013-14; thereafter, launched first smart home products in 2014; launched first eco- friendly wireless routers in 2013-14. D-Link was made the first mover in next generation wireless connectivity with Cloud Services in 2014-15. The Company acquired TeamF1 Networks Private Limited and it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from May 29, 2014. Further, the Company made allotment of 5,500,000 equity shares of Rs.2/- e

