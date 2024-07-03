SectorTrading
Open₹577.95
Prev. Close₹575.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹609.02
Day's High₹577.95
Day's Low₹543.6
52 Week's High₹728.8
52 Week's Low₹255.1
Book Value₹131.02
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,962.18
P/E21.15
EPS27.2
Divi. Yield2.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.1
7.1
7.1
7.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
408.39
353.51
279.84
245.55
Net Worth
415.49
360.61
286.94
252.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
710.67
725.52
641.58
687.22
yoy growth (%)
-2.04
13.08
-6.64
-1.92
Raw materials
-596.67
-597.35
-543.65
-586.62
As % of sales
83.95
82.33
84.73
85.36
Employee costs
-27.17
-26.14
-28.78
-30.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
39.66
43.4
15.75
23.31
Depreciation
-3.86
-4.2
-1.06
-1.17
Tax paid
-10.34
-13.89
-5.33
-8.05
Working capital
0.21
36.88
-8.35
31.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.04
13.08
-6.64
-1.92
Op profit growth
-5.2
160.29
-32.68
-31.63
EBIT growth
-7.98
163.68
-30.29
-28.99
Net profit growth
-13.96
227.08
-31.69
-29.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,235.7
1,180.59
918.32
726.55
740.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,235.7
1,180.59
918.32
726.55
740.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.13
7.18
6.58
6.85
13.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Hung Yi, Kao
Managing Director & CEO
Tushar Sighat
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Lulla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhu Gadodia
Independent Director
AMIT ANIL PANDIT
Independent Director
Mangesh Pandurang Kinare
Independent Director
Ching-Chun Yang
Reports by D-Link India Ltd
Summary
D-Link (India) Ltd was incorporated as Smartlink Network Systems Limited on May 26,2008. The Company is a subsidiary of D-Link Holding Mauritius Inc. and is primarily engaged in marketing and distribution of Networking products. The Company holds 99.99% of equity share capital of the subsidiary company.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited, Smartlink Network Systems Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors for demerger of the Marketing Business of erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited in favor of Smartlink Network Systems Limited with effect from April 1, 2008. The name of the company was changed from Smartlink Network Systems Limited to D-Link (India) Limited.In 2011-12, the Company introduced personal cloud networking solution; it launched its new global training program christened D-Link Academy. In 2012-13, it launched service initiative named D-Link Direct Service (DDS), with a centre in Goa and a strong support infrastructure. It acquired TeamF1, a high end embedded Software Company in 2013-14; thereafter, launched first smart home products in 2014; launched first eco- friendly wireless routers in 2013-14. D-Link was made the first mover in next generation wireless connectivity with Cloud Services in 2014-15. The Company acquired TeamF1 Networks Private Limited and it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from May 29, 2014. Further, the Company made allotment of 5,500,000 equity shares of Rs.2/- e
Read More
The D-Link India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹552.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D-Link India Ltd is ₹1962.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of D-Link India Ltd is 21.15 and 4.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D-Link India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D-Link India Ltd is ₹255.1 and ₹728.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
D-Link India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.63%, 3 Years at 46.12%, 1 Year at 79.07%, 6 Month at 2.79%, 3 Month at -4.51% and 1 Month at -5.19%.
