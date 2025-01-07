Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
710.67
725.52
641.58
687.22
yoy growth (%)
-2.04
13.08
-6.64
-1.92
Raw materials
-596.67
-597.35
-543.65
-586.62
As % of sales
83.95
82.33
84.73
85.36
Employee costs
-27.17
-26.14
-28.78
-30.41
As % of sales
3.82
3.6
4.48
4.42
Other costs
-48.63
-61.74
-53.66
-47.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.84
8.51
8.36
6.86
Operating profit
38.18
40.28
15.47
22.99
OPM
5.37
5.55
2.41
3.34
Depreciation
-3.86
-4.2
-1.06
-1.17
Interest expense
-0.63
-0.38
-0.85
-0.51
Other income
5.97
7.7
2.19
2
Profit before tax
39.66
43.4
15.75
23.31
Taxes
-10.34
-13.89
-5.33
-8.05
Tax rate
-26.07
-32.01
-33.85
-34.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.32
29.51
10.41
15.25
Exceptional items
0
4.57
0
0
Net profit
29.32
34.08
10.41
15.25
yoy growth (%)
-13.96
227.08
-31.69
-29.04
NPM
4.12
4.69
1.62
2.21
