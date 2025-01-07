iifl-logo-icon 1
D-Link India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

558.95
(3.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

710.67

725.52

641.58

687.22

yoy growth (%)

-2.04

13.08

-6.64

-1.92

Raw materials

-596.67

-597.35

-543.65

-586.62

As % of sales

83.95

82.33

84.73

85.36

Employee costs

-27.17

-26.14

-28.78

-30.41

As % of sales

3.82

3.6

4.48

4.42

Other costs

-48.63

-61.74

-53.66

-47.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.84

8.51

8.36

6.86

Operating profit

38.18

40.28

15.47

22.99

OPM

5.37

5.55

2.41

3.34

Depreciation

-3.86

-4.2

-1.06

-1.17

Interest expense

-0.63

-0.38

-0.85

-0.51

Other income

5.97

7.7

2.19

2

Profit before tax

39.66

43.4

15.75

23.31

Taxes

-10.34

-13.89

-5.33

-8.05

Tax rate

-26.07

-32.01

-33.85

-34.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.32

29.51

10.41

15.25

Exceptional items

0

4.57

0

0

Net profit

29.32

34.08

10.41

15.25

yoy growth (%)

-13.96

227.08

-31.69

-29.04

NPM

4.12

4.69

1.62

2.21

