D-Link India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.1
7.1
7.1
7.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
408.39
353.51
279.84
245.55
Net Worth
415.49
360.61
286.94
252.65
Minority Interest
Debt
7.35
9.42
2.62
5.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.09
1.88
1.81
1.79
Total Liabilities
424.93
371.91
291.37
259.72
Fixed Assets
22.08
24.28
17.71
20.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
174.23
109.68
99.07
65.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.98
4.97
4.78
4.16
Networking Capital
179.66
212.57
131.67
120.27
Inventories
81.87
139.89
97.82
90.95
Inventory Days
46.71
Sundry Debtors
337.6
303.07
229.55
175.35
Debtor Days
90.05
Other Current Assets
11.58
9.92
9.91
10.79
Sundry Creditors
-241.42
-231.27
-198.68
-150.23
Creditor Days
77.15
Other Current Liabilities
-9.97
-9.03
-6.93
-6.59
Cash
42.97
20.39
38.15
50.05
Total Assets
424.92
371.89
291.38
259.71
