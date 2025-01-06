D-Link India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
39.66
43.4
15.75
23.31
Depreciation
-3.86
-4.2
-1.06
-1.17
Tax paid
-10.34
-13.89
-5.33
-8.05
Working capital
0.21
36.88
-8.35
31.65
Other operating items
Operating
25.67
62.18
0.99
45.73
Capital expenditure
1.37
10.22
0.65
-8.19
Free cash flow
27.04
72.4
1.64
37.54
Equity raised
435.99
356.47
323.87
294.13
Investing
26.38
18.15
4
-5
Financing
12.07
6.79
11.48
11.48
Dividends paid
0
0
1.77
1.77
Net in cash
501.49
453.82
342.77
339.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.