D-Link India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

539.5
(-6.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

D-Link India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

39.66

43.4

15.75

23.31

Depreciation

-3.86

-4.2

-1.06

-1.17

Tax paid

-10.34

-13.89

-5.33

-8.05

Working capital

0.21

36.88

-8.35

31.65

Other operating items

Operating

25.67

62.18

0.99

45.73

Capital expenditure

1.37

10.22

0.65

-8.19

Free cash flow

27.04

72.4

1.64

37.54

Equity raised

435.99

356.47

323.87

294.13

Investing

26.38

18.15

4

-5

Financing

12.07

6.79

11.48

11.48

Dividends paid

0

0

1.77

1.77

Net in cash

501.49

453.82

342.77

339.93

