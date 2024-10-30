|Purpose
|D-Link (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024 and interim dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25. Financial Results Declared and approved an interim dividend of 5 (Rupees Five) per equity share face value of 2 (Rupees Two) for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|D-Link (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|D-Link (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and b) Payment of a dividend on equity shares of the Company if any for the financial year ending March 31 2024; and other business matters. Audited Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
|Appointment of Mr Amit Pandit (DIN 02437092) as an Independent Director effective from March 31, 2024.
|D-Link (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Financial Results for the period ended December 31, 2023 The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mr. Mangesh Kinare as an Independent Director. Financial Results for the period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)
