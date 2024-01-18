iifl-logo-icon 1
D-Link India Ltd Dividend

525
(1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

D-Link India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Oct 202412 Nov 202412 Nov 20245250Interim
Financial Results Declared and approved an interim dividend of 5 (Rupees Five) per equity share face value of 2 (Rupees Two) for the financial year 2024-25.
Dividend11 May 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20248400Final
Recommended a dividend of ?. 8/- per equity share and a special dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share totalling to Rs. 13/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 21- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, and it will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of such approval.
Dividend11 May 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20245250Special
Recommended a dividend of ?. 8/- per equity share and a special dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share totalling to Rs. 13/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 21- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, and it will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of such approval.

