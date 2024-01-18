Dividend 30 Oct 2024 12 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024 5 250 Interim

Financial Results Declared and approved an interim dividend of 5 (Rupees Five) per equity share face value of 2 (Rupees Two) for the financial year 2024-25.

Dividend 11 May 2024 12 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024 8 400 Final

Recommended a dividend of ?. 8/- per equity share and a special dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share totalling to Rs. 13/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 21- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, and it will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of such approval.

Dividend 11 May 2024 12 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024 5 250 Special