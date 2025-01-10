Directors Report

To,

The Members,

The Board of Directors of your Company takes pleasure in presenting the Sixteenth Annual Report together with the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated)

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars Standalone Consolidated FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Revenue from operations 1,22,742.64 1,17,128.99 1,23,570.24 1,18,059.39 Other income 1,294.35 629.58 1,413.13 717.95 Total Revenue 1,24,036.99 1,17,758.57 1,24,983.37 1,18,777.34 Finance costs 94.64 94.28 99.23 101.67 Depreciation 592.48 451.06 632.27 497.94 Total expenses 1,11,183.61 1,05,871.47 1,11,833.03 1,06,564.02 PBDIT 12,853.38 11,887.10 13,150.34 12,213.32 PBT 12,166.26 11,341.76 12,418.84 11,613.71 Tax expense 3,092.37 2,908.37 3,155.85 2,977.57 Profit for the year 9,073.89 8,433.39 9,262.99 8,636.14 Earnings per equity share 25.56 23.75 26.09 24.32

The financial statements for the year ended on March 31,2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The estimates and judgements relating to the Financial Statements are made on a prudent basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner, the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present the Companys state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024.

The consolidated financial statements of your Company for the financial year 2023-24 are prepared in compliance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Ind AS Accounting Standards and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) as prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The audited consolidated financial statement is provided in the Annual Report.

The financial statements of subsidiary, TeamF1 Networks Private Limited (TeamF1) will be made available upon request by any member of the Company interested in receiving this information. The same will also be available at the Registered Office of the Company for inspection during office hours.

2. State of Companys Affairs:

During the financial year 2023-24, your Company posted standalone gross revenue of Rs.1,24,036.99 Lakhs as compared to Rs.1,17,758.57 lakhs in the previous year. The standalone profit before depreciation, interest, and tax stood at Rs.12,853.39 Lakhs as compared to Rs.11,887.10 Lakhs in the previous year.

The Profit After Tax for the year 2023-24 was Rs.9,073.89 Lakhs as against Rs.8,433.39 Lakhs in the previous year.

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business. There were no significant and material orders passed by regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in the future. While preparing the financial statements, there has been no treatment different from the Accounting Standards.

3. Dividend and Reserves:

The Board of Directors has decided not to transfer any amount to the General Reserves, out of the profits made during the current financial year.

Your directors have recommended for your consideration the payment of a dividend of Rs.8/- per equity share and a special dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share totaling to Rs.13/- per equity share (face value of Rs.2/- each) for the financial year ended March 31,2024, to be paid, if approved at the Sixteenth Annual General Meeting.

The Company adopted a dividend distribution policy which can be accessed through weblink: https://www.dlink.co.in/corporate/ investor/pdf/Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

4. Share Capital:

During the year under review, the total paid-up share capital of the Company stood at Rs.71,009,700/- consisting of 35,504,850 equity shares of Rs.2/- each. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights, employee stock options or sweat equity shares. The Company has paid Listing Fees for the financial year 2023-24 to each of the Stock Exchanges, where its equity shares are listed.

5. Details of Subsidiary Company:

TeamF1 Networks Private Limited (‘TeamF1) is a provider of networking and security software for embedded devices with immense experience. TeamFI provides network security, WiFi management, and CPE turn-key and component software using the platform TFOS™. TeamFI Networks specializes in developing high-performance networking and security software products, which help in future-proofing the digital network connectivity and security roadmap for embedded devices.

TeamFI earned a revenue of Rs.946.38 lakhs as compared to Rs.1018.77 lakhs in the previous fiscal year. The profit before tax stood at Rs.252.58 Lakhs as compared to Rs.271.95 lakhs in the previous fiscal year.

The Company does not have any material unlisted Indian subsidiary. The Company has formulated a Policy on Material Subsidiary as required under SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, and the policy is posted on the website of the Company under the web link: http://www.dlink.co.in/pdf/Material%20Subsidiarv%20Policv.pdf

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys Subsidiary (in Form AOC-1) is enclosed as Annexure - I to this report.

6. Extract of the Annual Return:

The Annual Return of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is available on our website under the Investors section. http://www.dlink.co.in/corporate/investor/

7. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

a) Details of Directors reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM):

In pursuance of section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, at least two-thirds of the Directors (excluding Independent Directors) shall be subject to retirement by rotation. One-third of such Directors must retire from office at each AGM and a retiring director is eligible for re-election.

Mr. Howard Kao (DIN: 08190631) retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. A resolution seeking shareholders approval for his re-appointment forms part of the 16th AGM Notice.

During the year under review, Mr. Rajaram Ajgaonkar (DIN.: 00605034) and Mr. Satish Godbole (DIN 02596364) Independent Directors of the Company, completed two terms of five consecutive years on March 31,2024.

Mr. Mangesh Pandurang Kinare (DIN: 08514820) and Mr. Amit Pandit (DIN: 02437092) were appointed as Independent Directors for a term of five (5) consecutive years, with effect from March 31,2024, to March 30, 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders through a special resolution.

b) Key Managerial Personnel

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act):

1. Mr. Tushar Sighat - Managing Director & CEO

2. Mr. Vinay Joshi - Chief Financial Officer

3. Mr. Shrinivas Adikesar - Company Secretary

c) Declaration by Independent Directors:

Pursuant to sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder, all the Independent Directors of the Company have given the declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in sub-section (6) of section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015.

The Board is of the opinion that all Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience, and expertise and they hold the highest standards of integrity.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board /Committee of the Company.

8. Number of meetings of Board of Directors:

During the year under review, six meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The details of the meetings of the Board are furnished in the Corporate Governance Report which is attached to this Report.

Also, pursuant to provisions of part VII of the Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, a Separate Meeting of Independent Directors was held on March 15, 2024 for transacting the business enumerated under the said provisions.

9. Annual Evaluation of the Board:

In pursuance of section 134 (3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, and the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors carried out the performance evaluation of the Board as a whole, and of its Committees and individual directors. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Boards functioning, the composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance etc.

The Board of Directors took note of the observations on board evaluations carried out during the year.

10. Audit Committee:

In pursuance of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and regulation 18 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, the Company has duly constituted the Audit Committee consisting of 4 Non-Executive Directors with the majority being Independent Directors, including the Chairman of the Committee. The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are as mentioned in Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and part C of Schedule II of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015. The detailed terms of reference, constitution and other relevant details of Audit Committee have been given in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Report.

Further, in terms of section 177 (8) of the Act, it is stated that there were no such instances where the Board of Directors has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee during the year 2023-24.

11. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

In accordance with Section 178 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules issued thereunder and regulation 19 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors has duly constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Further, the Board of Directors, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has put in place a Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

The Companys remuneration policy is driven by the success and performance of the individual employees, senior management, executive directors of the Company and other relevant factors including the following criteria.

a) The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors and employees.

b) Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance industry benchmarks; and

c) Remuneration to Directors and Senior Management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

It is affirmed that the remuneration paid to Directors, Senior Management and all other employees is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors / employees of your Company is set out in "Annexure - II" to this Report.

12. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

Pursuant to Section 178 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, the Board has duly constituted a "Stakeholders Relationship Committee". The detailed terms of reference, constitution and other relevant details of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee have been given in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Report.

13. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder, the Company has formulated and implemented Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy for disclosing of any unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct and other improper practices or wrongful conduct by employees or directors of the Company. The salient features of the policy have been detailed in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Report. The Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy has been posted and is available on the website of the Company at http://www.dlink.co.in/pdf/Whistle%20Blower%20Policy.pdf.

During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints relating to unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct from any employee or directors.

14. Risk Management Policy:

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has formulated and implemented the Risk Management Policy. The Audit Committee has oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. The objective of the Risk Management Policy is to identify the risks impacting the business and formulate strategies / policies aimed at risk mitigation as part of risk management. The Company has formed the Risk Management Committee at the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2021 in compliance with the SEBI LODR Amendment Regulation 2021.

15. Statutory Auditors:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 139 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (ICAI firm registration no. 101248W/W-100022), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second term of five years to hold office from the conclusion of the 15th AGM till the conclusion of the 20th AGM to be held in the year 2028.

The Report given by M/s B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, on the financial statement of the Company for the year 202324 is part of the Annual Report. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. During the year under review, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. Cost Audit:

During the relevant period for the purpose of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder, maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

17. Secretarial Audit Report:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Shivaram Bhat, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 for conducting the Secretarial Audit as required under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

The Secretarial Audit Report given by Mr. Shivaram Bhat in Form No. MR-3, is annexed as Annexure - III to this report. There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark in the secretarial audit report.

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

18. Deposits:

During the year under review, your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

19. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments:

During the year, the Company has not granted any loans to or provided any guarantees or securities under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

20. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

The Company is a subsidiary of D-Link Holding Mauritius Inc. and is a part of D-Link Corporation. The Company is primarily engaged in the marketing and distribution of D-Link branded Networking products in India and neighboring countries. The products are imported from D-Link Corporation and its Subsidiaries. All Related Party Transactions that were entered during the financial year under review were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for prior approval.

The disclosures as required under AS-18 have been made in Note 39 to the standalone financial statements. The particulars of contracts or arrangements entered by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been disclosed in Form No. AOC-2 which is annexed as Annexure - IV.

The Policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www.dlink.co.in/pdf/RELATED%20PARTY%20POLICY.pdf

21. Details on Internal Financial Controls related to Financial Statements:

Your Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements for the fiscal period 2023-24. In the opinion of the Board, the existing internal control framework is adequate and commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company.

22. Material Changes and Commitments, if any, affecting the Financial Position of the Company:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred during the financial year and till the date of this Report.

23. Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace:

The Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment of women at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder. The Company has also constituted Internal Committee as per the requirements of the above Act.

During the financial year 2023-24, the committee has neither received any complaints nor were any cases pending as of March 31,2024.

24. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

The details of the conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A) Conservation of energy:

Your Company is primarily engaged in Marketing and Trading activities and has not consumed energy of any significant level and no additional investment is required to be made for the reduction of energy consumption. Adequate measures have, however, been taken to conserve energy by way of optimizing the usage of power.

B) Technology absorption:

Your Company continues to use the latest technologies to improve the quality of the products offered. Since your Company is involved in the Wholesale Distribution of Networking Products, there is no expenditure incurred on research and development.

C) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

Total foreign exchange earnings and outgo is given below:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Expenditure in Foreign Currency CIF & FOB value of imports 30,258.60 35,856.78 Royalty 1,562.65 1,416.87 Reimbursement of Service charges 186.65 187.53 Dividend Paid 1,811.47 543.44 Others 1,799.87 132.86 Total 35,619.24 38,137.48 Earning in foreign Currency CIF & FOB value of Exports 3.01 1,768.81 Reimbursement income 4.21 38.18 Total 7.22 1,806.99

25. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, your company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee) and has also formulated CSR Policy in accordance with the Act.

The Company was required to spend Rs.1,38.74 Lakhs for the Financial Year 2023-24 towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. During the year under review, the Company has allocated and spent the entire eligible amount on various CSR projects. The Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is set out in Annexure-V.

The CSR Policy of the Company has been posted on the website of the Company at: http://www.dlink.co.in/corporate/investor/pdf/CSR-Policy.pdf

26. Details of Significant and Material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in the future:

There was no significant and material order passed by any regulator or court or tribunal impacting the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

27. Management Discussion and Analysis Report:

The Management Discussion and Analysis including the result of operations of the Company for the year, as required under Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, is appended to this Report.

The Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report is not being attached in view of the company not meeting the requirements specified under Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 as amended.

28. Corporate Governance:

As required under Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, the report on Corporate Governance as well as the Auditors Certificate regarding compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance forms a part of this Report.

29. Transfer of dividend and underlying shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

a) Transfer of unclaimed dividend:

The Company is required to transfer the dividend which remains unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years or more, to the credit of the Investor Education and Protection Fund (‘the IEPF). Accordingly, Rs.1.50 Lakhs for FY 2015-16 declared during FY 2016-17 which remained unpaid or unclaimed for seven years was transferred to the IEPF Authority in FY 2023-24.

b) Transfer of shares to IEPF:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended (‘IEPF Rules), all the shares on which dividends remain unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Accordingly, the Company has transferred 5,968 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2/- each to the demat account of the IEPF Authority during FY 2023-24. The Company had sent notice to the last known address to the Members whose shares were due to be transferred to the IEPF Authority and had also published a newspaper advertisement in this regard.

30. Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

There was no such process initiated during the year under consideration.

31. Directors Responsibility Statement:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period.

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

32. Acknowledgements:

The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to Business Associates, Business Distributors / Partners and Bankers for their support and contribution during the year. The Directors thank the Companys employees for their hard work and its customers, vendors, and investors, for their continued support.