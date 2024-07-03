D-Link India Ltd Summary

D-Link (India) Ltd was incorporated as Smartlink Network Systems Limited on May 26,2008. The Company is a subsidiary of D-Link Holding Mauritius Inc. and is primarily engaged in marketing and distribution of Networking products. The Company holds 99.99% of equity share capital of the subsidiary company.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between the erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited, Smartlink Network Systems Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors for demerger of the Marketing Business of erstwhile D-Link (India) Limited in favor of Smartlink Network Systems Limited with effect from April 1, 2008. The name of the company was changed from Smartlink Network Systems Limited to D-Link (India) Limited.In 2011-12, the Company introduced personal cloud networking solution; it launched its new global training program christened D-Link Academy. In 2012-13, it launched service initiative named D-Link Direct Service (DDS), with a centre in Goa and a strong support infrastructure. It acquired TeamF1, a high end embedded Software Company in 2013-14; thereafter, launched first smart home products in 2014; launched first eco- friendly wireless routers in 2013-14. D-Link was made the first mover in next generation wireless connectivity with Cloud Services in 2014-15. The Company acquired TeamF1 Networks Private Limited and it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from May 29, 2014. Further, the Company made allotment of 5,500,000 equity shares of Rs.2/- each to the promoters, directors and other shareholders of TeamF1 for consideration other than cash by way of swap of shares.The Company, in 2015, announced product integrations with IFTTT ecosystem; launched Advance Replacement - Next Business Day (AR-NBD) support program for Enterprise customers. With this, D-Link upscaled its existing support model for enterprises. In 2016, it partnered with Microsoft to provide Super WiFi ; it announced partnership with Google Assistant. The Company ventured into CCTV surveillance segment in 2017 and released the worlds first Apple HomeKit enabled camera. It launched its new Industrial Gigabit Switches for Smart City, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0 applications in 2018-19.The Company launched Group Temperature Screening Camera Kit: DCS-9500T in 2020 and thereby exhibited its latest technologies and solutions, including 5G, AI, Mesh and 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) at 2020 CES. In 2021, it announced the worldwide 1st Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter D-Link debuted Eagle Pro AI series product. In 2022, the Company launched D-Link Green Pack project. It further launched AI enabled Router - the R15 EAGLE PRO AI Router - designed to give home and small offices an innovative network experience. It introduced rich Routers based on 11AC Wireless technology. In 2023, it developed and launched the DSS network surveillance switch series with a 250m distance specially used to connect Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices such as wireless access points (APs), IP cameras, and IP phones to the network.