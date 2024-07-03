iifl-logo-icon 1
Newjaisa Technologies Ltd Share Price

80.95
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open83.5
  • Day's High83.5
  • 52 Wk High156.8
  • Prev. Close83.5
  • Day's Low79.1
  • 52 Wk Low 70.05
  • Turnover (lac)52.21
  • P/E46.65
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)285.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

83.5

Prev. Close

83.5

Turnover(Lac.)

52.21

Day's High

83.5

Day's Low

79.1

52 Week's High

156.8

52 Week's Low

70.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

285.34

P/E

46.65

EPS

1.79

Divi. Yield

0

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.36%

Non-Promoter- 9.05%

Institutions: 9.05%

Non-Institutions: 27.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.09

0.36

0.36

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.13

8.95

2.19

0.73

Net Worth

55.22

9.31

2.55

0.74

Minority Interest

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Newjaisa Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Newjaisa Technologies Ltd

Summary

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated as Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 16, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre and commenced its business on December 18, 2020. Subsequently, the Company was converted into public limited company pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at an EGM held on May 04, 2023 and name of the Company was changed from Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited to Newjaisa Technologies Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 27, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka. The company is a Technology driven Direct to consumer refurbished IT electronics company providing quality refurbished electronics at significant discount as compared to new products. The companies business model encompasses end to end reverse supply chain for IT assets. It involves procuring used IT assets (laptops, desktops and peripherals), refurbishing them to as close to new computer condition, and selling them directly to end use customers - businesses or retail. The company is currently focused and operates in Indian market and caters to Pan India customer base via ecommerce and the companies online platforms.
Company FAQs

What is the Newjaisa Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Newjaisa Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd is ₹285.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd is 46.65 and 3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Newjaisa Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd is ₹70.05 and ₹156.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd?

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -39.71%, 6 Month at -33.84%, 3 Month at -12.24% and 1 Month at 9.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.36 %
Institutions - 9.05 %
Public - 27.59 %

