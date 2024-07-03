Summary

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated as Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 16, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre and commenced its business on December 18, 2020. Subsequently, the Company was converted into public limited company pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at an EGM held on May 04, 2023 and name of the Company was changed from Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited to Newjaisa Technologies Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 27, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka. The company is a Technology driven Direct to consumer refurbished IT electronics company providing quality refurbished electronics at significant discount as compared to new products. The companies business model encompasses end to end reverse supply chain for IT assets. It involves procuring used IT assets (laptops, desktops and peripherals), refurbishing them to as close to new computer condition, and selling them directly to end use customers - businesses or retail. The company is currently focused and operates in Indian market and caters to Pan India customer base via ecommerce and the companies online platforms.

