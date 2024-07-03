Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹83.5
Prev. Close₹83.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.21
Day's High₹83.5
Day's Low₹79.1
52 Week's High₹156.8
52 Week's Low₹70.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)285.34
P/E46.65
EPS1.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.09
0.36
0.36
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.13
8.95
2.19
0.73
Net Worth
55.22
9.31
2.55
0.74
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
Newjaisa Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated as Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 16, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre and commenced its business on December 18, 2020. Subsequently, the Company was converted into public limited company pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at an EGM held on May 04, 2023 and name of the Company was changed from Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited to Newjaisa Technologies Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 27, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka. The company is a Technology driven Direct to consumer refurbished IT electronics company providing quality refurbished electronics at significant discount as compared to new products. The companies business model encompasses end to end reverse supply chain for IT assets. It involves procuring used IT assets (laptops, desktops and peripherals), refurbishing them to as close to new computer condition, and selling them directly to end use customers - businesses or retail. The company is currently focused and operates in Indian market and caters to Pan India customer base via ecommerce and the companies online platforms.
The Newjaisa Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd is ₹285.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd is 46.65 and 3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Newjaisa Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Newjaisa Technologies Ltd is ₹70.05 and ₹156.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Newjaisa Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -39.71%, 6 Month at -33.84%, 3 Month at -12.24% and 1 Month at 9.08%.
