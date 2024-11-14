|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Jan 2025
|2 Jan 2025
|Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 02, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|NEWJAISA : 14-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024 regarding allotment of securities
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the half-year and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
