Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 02, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

NEWJAISA : 14-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 19, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024 regarding allotment of securities

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

To consider Fund Raising Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024