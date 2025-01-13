Newjaisa Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.09
0.36
0.36
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.13
8.95
2.19
0.73
Net Worth
55.22
9.31
2.55
0.74
Minority Interest
Debt
7.57
7.44
1.82
1.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
62.83
16.75
4.38
2.37
Fixed Assets
12.19
0.41
0.25
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0
Networking Capital
43.4
14.93
4.03
0.79
Inventories
27.49
12.83
3.46
0.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.56
5.72
1.48
0.81
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.91
1.73
0.32
0.29
Sundry Creditors
-1.36
-3.22
0
-0.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.2
-2.13
-1.23
-0.83
Cash
7.24
1.41
0.08
1.38
Total Assets
62.83
16.75
4.37
2.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.