Newjaisa Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

78
(-0.06%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.09

0.36

0.36

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.13

8.95

2.19

0.73

Net Worth

55.22

9.31

2.55

0.74

Minority Interest

Debt

7.57

7.44

1.82

1.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

62.83

16.75

4.38

2.37

Fixed Assets

12.19

0.41

0.25

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0

Networking Capital

43.4

14.93

4.03

0.79

Inventories

27.49

12.83

3.46

0.7

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.56

5.72

1.48

0.81

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.91

1.73

0.32

0.29

Sundry Creditors

-1.36

-3.22

0

-0.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.2

-2.13

-1.23

-0.83

Cash

7.24

1.41

0.08

1.38

Total Assets

62.83

16.75

4.37

2.38

