To The Members Of M/s. Newjaisa Technologies Limited

(Formerly Known as Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited)

Report on the standalone Financial Statement Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of M/s. Newjaisa Technologies limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its financial performance, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Reporting of Key audit matter as per SA 701, key audit

matters not applicable to the company as it is an unlisted company.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, (but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon).

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based

on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of the most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequence of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

(g) With respectto the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed details regarding pending litigations in note 27 of financial statements, which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required

to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a) The management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries:

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 ofthe Companies Act, 2013.

Date: 30/05/2024 For Abhilashi & Co. Place: Jalandhar (Chartered Accountants) UDIN: 24530259BKEPAU2965 FRN:016025N Kuljeet Singh (Partner) Membership No.: 530259

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Refer to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Newjaisa Technologies Limited of even date, Formerly Known as Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited For the year ended MARCH 31,2024)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of Intangible.

(c) Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were observed.

(cl) Title deeds of all immovable properties of land and building were held in the name of company as at the balance sheet date.

(e) The company has not initiated any proceedings or no proceedings pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1 988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Inventories were physically verified by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the inventories at reasonable intervals. According to the Information and explanation provided to us, no material discrepancies were observed.

(b) During the financial year 2023-24, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, the total amount to Rs 8.50 crores has been sanctioned on the basis of security of current assets and the Immovable Property being Residential Property of whom Owner is Mr Vishesh Handa being Promoter and Director of Company and also against Personal Guarantee of Mr Vishesh Handa and Mrs Ankita Handa, being Director of Company.

(IN LAKHS)

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other

PERIOD ENDING PARTICULARS AMOUNT AS PER STOCK STATEMENT AMOUNT AS PER BOOKS OF ACCOUNTS VARIANCE REASON FOR VARIATION MARCH 24 STOCK 2336.68 2748.73 412.05 As Informed by the management is due to following reasons: The difference in the stock valuation arose primarily due to the apportionment of costs in our stock valuation process and the stock received but not billed as on the balance sheet. During the preparation of the stock statement, certain costs were apportioned differently, leading to a variation in the final valuation presented to the bank.

parties covered under in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public as per the provisions of section/*ns 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed Statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, Goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with appropriate authorities.

Refer to Note No. 16.1 of the financial statements, which states that the turnover as per the books of accounts amounts to Rs.6173.21 lakhs, whereas the sales reported under GST amount to Rs.5722.98 lakhs. The management is of the opinion that these discrepancies have been identified and are primarily due to timing differences and classification adjustments. The management has taken necessary corrective actions and Goods and Service Tax liability related to the such difference has been deposited in the subsequent GST returns, further corrected revenue figures will be reported accurately while filling the annual return (GSTR9-GSTR9C).

(b) There were no disputed dues of Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty and other statutory dues which have not been deposited as on the balance sheet date.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, the Company did not have any loans from any lender except from the following banks / financial institutions

s Name of Lender No. Amount Outstanding as on 31.03.2024 (in lakhs) 1. Deutsche Bank 17.37 2. IDFC First Bank 672.52 3. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India Private Limited 67.48

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has not defaulted with respect to the borrowings availed.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans except the following:

c ? Name of Lender No. Amount Outstanding as on 31.03.2024 (in lakhs) 1. Deutsche Bank 17.37 2. IDFC First Bank 130.07 3. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India Private Limited 67.48

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company.

S. No. Name of Lender Amount Outstanding as on 31.03.2024 (in lakhs) 1. IDFC First Bank 542.45

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not any subsidiary so, clause 3(ix)(e) stating that company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, moneys raised by way of initial

public offer during the year, have been, prima facie, applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised. The total monies aggregating Rs. 3504lakhs (net of issue expenses) raised during the year, a sum of Rs. 7,662.35 was utilised by the Company for the purpose for which it was raised during the current year

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially convertible debentures and hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the

company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(xi) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (1 2) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the cost auditors / secretarial auditor or by using Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) As an auditors, we have not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 1 88 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting Standards. The provisions of Section 177 are not applicable to the Company and accordingly the requirements to the report under clause 3 (xiii) of the Order in so far as it relates to section 177 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act 2013 is applicable to the company from last quarter of the Financial year 2023-24, Based on information and explanation given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business.

(xiv) (b) We have consider the internal audit report of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on the clause

(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) There are no other Companies part of the Group, hence the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date On The Standalone Financial Statements of NEWJAISA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company")

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NEWJAISA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company") (Formerly Known as Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited) as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system overfinancial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company is using cloud based accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.