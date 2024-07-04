|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Anouncement Dated on: 04/07/2024) Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Anouncement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|EGM
|10 Jan 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 10, 2024. Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 06, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/01/2024) Newjaisa Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) Newjaisa Technologies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 06, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
