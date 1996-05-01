Your directors present their Report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024

. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE/SUMMARY

(Indian Rupees in Lakhs)

Standalone Particulars As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 March 2023 Revenue from operations 6,173.21 4,452.98 Total Expenses 5,406.23 3,637.42 Profit Before Tax 774.16 815.81 Tax Expense / (Tax Benefit) (142.39) (142.20) Profit after tax 631.77 673.61 Reserves & Surplus 3,912.78 894.63 EPS 2.29 3.02

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS / STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS FOR THE FY 2023 - 24

We are a technology driven direct to consumer refurbished IT electronics company providing quality refurbished electronics at significant discount as compared to new products. Our business model encompasses end to end reverse supply chain for IT assets. It involves procuring used IT assets (laptops, desktops and peripherals), refurbishing them to as close to new computer condition, and selling them directly to end use customers - businesses or retail. We currently are focused and operate in Indian market and cater to our Pan India customer base via ecommerce and our online platforms. Our business is helping us to reduce growing e-waste problem on one hand and, at same time, help serve large underserved Indian population that currently has low personal computing ownership, by delivering quality product at very affordable prices with service guarantee via our warranties.

There has been no change in the business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Please refer our website www.newjaisa.com for details on business.

During the financial year under review, your Companys revenue increased by 38.6%, that is specifically the revenue from operations of your company for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is I NR 6173.21 Lakhs as compared to I NR 4452.98 Lakhs for the financial year ended March 31,2023.

The profit decreased by approximately 6.21 % from previous year to the reporting year, declining from I NR 673.61 lakhs to INR 631.77 lakhs. This decrease is attributed to an increase in expenses during the period. The Reserves and Surplus have increased by 337.3% from financial year 2022-23 to the current reporting period from INR 894.63 lakhs to INR 3912.78 lakhs.

During the reporting period of 2023-24, the Company got listed on NSE Emerge (SME stock exchange). This listing, alongside the initial public offering (IPO), necessitated a revision in the Companys accounting policies. Consequently, the Restated Summary Statements of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021, as well as the Restated Summary Statements of Profits and Loss and Cash Flows for the corresponding periods, have been compiled by the management from the audited financial statements for these years. These restated statements have been prepared to ensure compliance with the provisions of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, and SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018. They have been specifically prepared for inclusion in the offer document to be filed with NSE Emerge in connection with the Companys IPO. The management has adjusted the financial statements to align with the requirements of Schedule III of the Companies Act, 201 3. The Restated Financial Statements are presented under the historical cost convention, evaluated on a going-concern basis, and adhere to the accrual system of accounting as per Indian GAAP and the requirements of the Companies Act, including Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

As required under Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, audited financial statements including all other documents required to be attached thereto are available on the website of the company i.e., www.newjaisa.com. These documents will also be available for inspection during the business hours at the registered office of the Company.

REPORT ON SUBSIDIARIES/JOINT VENTURE

The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures as of the reporting period. There have been no investments in or affiliations with other entities that would qualify as subsidiaries or joint ventures. The Company operates independently and has not engaged in any joint ventures or established any subsidiary companies.

Names of companies which have become Subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies during the financial year 2023-24: NIL

Names of companies which have ceased to be Subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies during the financial year 2023-24: NIL

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors did not propose to transfer any amount to reserves for the period under review.

DIVIDEND

Considering the estimated cash flow requirements and the need to conserve resources for future business operations, expansion, and growth, the Board of Directors has decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Authorized Share Capital:

As on March 31, 2024, the authorized share capital of the Company stands at INR 17,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Seventeen Crore only) divided into 3,40,00,000 (Three Crore Forty Lakhs) equity shares of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each.

During the year, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company underwent several changes as follows:

Particulars > of change Date of Shareholders Meeting AGM/EGM From To The authorized share capital of our Company at the beginning of the financial year comprised of INR 36,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Thirty-Six Lakhs Only) consisting of 3,60,000 Equity Shares of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each. INR 36,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Thirty-Six Lakhs Only) consisting of 3,60,000 Equity Shares INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each. INR 15,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifteen Crore only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of INR 1 0/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each. May 04, 2023 EGM- Increase in Capital INR 15,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifteen Crore only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each. INR 15,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifteen Crore only) divided into 3,00,00,000 (Three Crore) equity shares of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each. July 06, 2023 EGM- Subdivision of capital. INR 15,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifteen Crore only) divided into 3,00,00,000 (Three Crore) equity shares of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each. INR 17,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Seventeen Crore only) divided into 3,40,00,000 (Three Crore Forty Lakhs) equity shares of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each. July 06, 2023 EGM- Increase in Capital

Subscribed, Issued, and Paid-Up Capital:

As on March 31, 2024, the Subscribed, Issued, and Paid-up Capital of the Company stands at INR 16,09,17,360 (Indian Rupees Sixteen Crores Nine Lakhs Seventeen Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty Only) comprising of 3,21,83,472 (Three Crores Twenty One Lakhs Eighty Three Thousands Four Hundred and Seventy Two Only) Equity shares of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each.

During the year, the issuance and allotment of securities were conducted as follows:

Nature of allotment Date of Allotment Number of Equity Shares allotted Face value per Equity Share (INR) Issue price per Equity Share (INR) Nature of consideration Cumulative paid-up Equity Share Capital (INR) Preferential Issue June 05, 2023 22,056 10/- 2,267/- Cash 38,20,560/-

Pursuant to a resolution of our Board dated July 3, 2023 and Shareholders resolution dated July 6, 2023, equity shares of face value of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each of our Company were sub-divided into equity shares of face value of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each. Consequently, the issued and subscribed share capital of our Company comprising 3,82,056 equity shares of face value of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each was sub-divided into 7,64,11 2 equity shares of face value of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each.

Bonus Shares July 17, 2023 2,29,23,360 5/- Not Applicable Other than Cash 1 1,84,37,360/- Initial Public Offer October 03, (IPO) 2023 84,96,000 5/- 47/- Cash 16,09,17,360/-

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER (IPO) AND UTILIZATION OF IPO PROCEEDS:

Your Company got its Equity shares listed at National Stock Exchange of India, SME (EMERGE) Platform on October 5, 2023. The Board is pleased and humbled by the faith shown in the Company by all the members. Your Company has got an overwhelming and groundbreaking response from the investors at its IPO i.e. upto 6.85 times over-subscription.

The Issue size comprised of fresh issuance of 84,96,000 (Eighty-Four Lakhs Ninety-Six Thousand) Equity shares of INR 5/- (Indian Rupees Five Only) each at an issue price of INR 47/- (Indian Rupees Forty Seven Only) per share (vide approval of the shareholders in the 3rd Annual General Meeting held on July 1 0, 2023). The said initial public offering was open for subscription on September 25, 2023 and closed on September 27, 2023. The issue was fully subscribed and your company raised an amount of INR 39.93 Lakhs.

Your Company has filed the Statements of deviation (s) or variation(s) under Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, stating confirmation that there was no deviation in the utilization of proceeds of IPO from the objects as stated in the Prospectus dated September 29, 2023, after due review by the Audit Committee.

The Complete statement regarding utilization can be viewed under corporate announcements made with the National stock Exchange (NSE).

DIRECTORS

As on March 31,2024, the Company has 5 (Five) Directors with an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

The Board comprises of 3 (Three) Non-Executive Directors, out of which 2 (Two) are Independent Directors.

S. No DIN Name Designation Category 1. 07842847 Vishesh Flanda Managing Director Promotor- Executive 2. 10060683 Mukunda Raghavendra Whole-time director Promotor- Executive 3. 08690084 Ankita Flanda Director Non-Executive 4. 05126728 Purav Dineshchandra Shah Independent Director Non-Executive 5. 06892227 Gauravjindal Independent Director Non-Executive

Appointments / Re-appointments

During the year, the following appointment(s)/ Reappointment(s)/ Resignation(s) have taken place:

s. No Name Date of Appointment/ Change/ Cessation Reason 1. Vishesh Handa April 05, 2023 Appointed as Chairman (Existing Director) 2. Vishesh Handa May 04, 2023 Change in designation to Managing Director 3. Mukunda Raghavendra May 04, 2023 Change in designation to executive director 4. Ankita Handa May 04, 2023 Change in designation to executive director 5. Mukunda Raghavendra June 08,2023 Change in designation to whole time director 6. Ankita Handa June 08,2023 Change in designation to non-executive director 7. Gauravjindal June 08,2023 Appointed as Independent Director (Non- Executive) 8. Purav Dineshchandra Shah June 08, 2023 Appointed as Independent Director (Non- Executive)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the Independent Directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1 )(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company.

Pursuantto provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Mr. Vishesh Handa (DIN: 07842847), Managing Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment to the office of directorship. The Directors propose the re-appointment of Mr. Vishesh Handa for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

A Brief profile of Mr. Vishesh Handa along with the nature of his expertise and the number of companies in which he hold directorship and membership / chairmanship of committees of the Board and other requisite details, as stipulated under Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 5 ("Listing Regulations" or "SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015") and Secretarial Standard 2 as issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India is given below

I Name of the Director Mr. Vishesh Handa 1 DIN 07842847 Date of Birth May 05, 1977 Date of first appointment on the Board September 01,2021 Age 47 Years Brief Resume He holds a bachelors degree in Technology in Metallurgical Engineering & Material Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and postgraduate diploma in management for executives from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has work experience of 23 years in Information Technology sector. He specialises in Technology, Operations and Strategy Management matters. He has been associated with Infosys Technology as Software Engineer, HSBC software development India Private Ltd as Associate Project Manager, and Google India Pvt. Ltd as Online sales and operation manager. He has been actively involved in the day-to-day operations and currently overseeing & controlling the overall administration and finance of the Company.

Name of the Director Mr. Vishesh Handa Qualification Bachelors degree in Technology in Metallurgical Engineering & Material Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and post graduate diploma in management for executives from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Experience He has more than 2 decades of experience in IT sector. Terms & Conditions of appointment along with Remuneration sought to be paid Appointed as Managing Director (Executive Non-Independent Director) w.e.f May 04 2023 and overall maximum managerial remuneration set to INR 1,20,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Twenty Lakhs Only) for each year effective from 1 st April 2023, the Managing Director shall be entitled to Salary, Allowance and Perquisites, as determined under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961. Remuneration last drawn INR 24,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Twenty Four Lakhs Only) Disclosure of relationships between directors inter- se/Relationship with other Directors, Manager, and other Key Managerial Personnel of the Company Spouse of Mrs. Ankita Hinda (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) Nature of his expertise in specific functional areas Information Technology- Technology, Operations and Strategy Management matters Number of Meetings of the Board attended during the year 2023-24 16 Names of Companies/LLP in which he holds the directorship Newjaisa Technologies Limited Vanshya Enterprises LLP (Designated Partner) Names of listed entities in which he holds the directorship Newjaisa Technologies Limited Names of Companies in which he holds the membership of Committees of the Board NIL Names of listed entities in which he holds the membership of Committees of the board NIL Shareholding in the Company including shareholding as a beneficial owner Mr. Vishesh Handa holds 2,12,03,690 equity shares (60% approx) of the Company.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL & SENIOR MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

• Mr. Vishesh Handa is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

• Mr. Mukunda Raghavendra is Whole Time Director of the Company.

• Mr. Ashish Nirmal, a Chartered Accountant is Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

• Mrs. Poonamjain, Company Secretary is Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.

• Mr. Sharadkumar Somani is Chief Marketing Officer of the Company.

There were no appointment(s)/resignation(s) of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Managerial Personnel during the year except as follows:

Name No Date of Appointment/ Change/ Cessation Reason 1. Poonamjain May 02, 2023 Appointed as Company Secretary 2. Vishesh Handa May 04, 2023 Change in designation to Managing Director 3. Ashish Nirmal June 06, 2023 Appointed as Chief Financial Officer 4. Mukunda Raghavendra June 08, 2023 Change in designation to whole time director 5. Sharadkumar Somani July 15, 2023 Appointed as Chief Marketing Officer

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETINGS

During the year under review, sixteen meetings of the Board of Directors were duly convened and held in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and in respect of said meetings proper notices were given and proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minute Book maintained for the purpose.

The dates of Board meetings are as follows:

s Date of Board meeting No. of Directors entitled to attend No. of Directors who attended the meeting 1. Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 3 3 2. Tuesday, 2 May, 2023 3 3 3. Thursday, 4 May, 2023 3 3 4. Monday, 8 May, 2023 3 3 5. Friday, 12 May, 2023 3 3 6. Monday, 5June, 2023 3 3 7. Tuesday, 6June, 2023 3 3 8. Monday, 3 July, 2023 5 3 9. Friday, 7 July, 2023 5 3 10. Monday, 17 July, 2023 5 3 11. Monday, 31 July, 2023 5 3 12. Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 5 3 13. Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 5 3 14. Friday, 20 October, 2023 5 5 15. Thursday, 9 November, 2023 5 5 16. Wednesday, 10 January, 2024 5 5

The Board of Directors confirms compliance and adherence to the Secretarial Standard 1 and 2 as issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that:

a. They meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015;

b. They have registered their names in the Independent Directors Databank pursuant to Sub-rule (1) and (2) of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 and amendments thereto;

c. None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Act and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors appointed during the year possess requisite integrity, expertise, experience, and proficiency.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM

The Company at its various meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 had familiarized the Independent Directors through various initiatives. The Independent Directors ofthe company have been briefed atthe meetings of the Board / Committees thereof on the matters such as their roles, functions, rights, duties, responsibilities and liabilities in the Company, nature ofthe industry in which the Company operates, the business model, business verticals and operations of the Company, geographies in which company operates, financial results ofthe Company, updates on statutory and regulatory changes and impact thereof, updates on development of business of the company, overview of board evaluation and procedures, etc. They were made to interact with business heads and senior management personnel and are given all the documents, reports and internal policies sought by them for enabling a good understanding of the Company, its various operations, and the industry of which it is a part which enable the Directors to contribute significantly to the Company.

Familiarization program of Independent Directors is available on the company website.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION, NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has adopted the Performance Evaluation, Nomination & Remuneration Policy as required under the provisions ofthe Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 read with Part D of Schedule II of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Brief features of the policy inter-alia includes objective and purpose of the policy which is to lay down the criteria for effective evaluation of performance of Board and that of its committees and individual directors, to establish a framework for the remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and other employees, to lay down criteria for identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommending to the Board their appointment and removal, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director, policy relating to remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and other employees, to ensure reasonable and sufficient level and composition of remuneration to attract, retain and motivate the Directors, KMPs and Senior Management Personnel etc., and role of Nomination and Remuneration Committee as defined under Section 178 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 1 9 read with Part D of Schedule II ofthe Listing Regulations, 2015.

Performance evaluation, nomination and remuneration policy is available on the website ofthe Company.

Performance evaluation, nomination and remuneration policy is available on the website of the Company.

Pursuanttothe provisions ofCompanies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation of individual Directors, Board and its Committees was carried out.

EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS

During the year under review, the Board, in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable Regulations of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has adopted a mechanism for evaluating its performance as well as that of its Committees and Individual Directors, including the Chairman ofthe Board.

The exercise was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board & Committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, governance issues etc.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of Individual Directors including the Board, as a whole and the Chairman, who were evaluated on parameters such as their participation, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgements, etc. The evaluation ofthe Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board and that of the Chairman and the Non- Independent Directors, Committees ofthe Board.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on January 10, 2024 to review the performance of Non- Independent Directors, Board as whole and of the Chairperson of the Company, including assessment of quality, quantity, and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board.

Opinion of the Board

The Board is of the opinion that all the Directors of the Company including Independent Director appointed during the financial year possess integrity, necessary expertise, and experience (including the proficiency) for performing their functions diligently. The Board also confirms that in its opinion, the independent directors of the Company fulfill the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and are independent of the management of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors hereby confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventingand detectingfraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Presently, the Equity Shares of the Company are listed on NSE Emerge (National Stock Exchange of India Limited for small and medium-sized enterprises). The Company confirms that it has paid Annual Listing Fees to the stock exchange.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

a) Statutory Auditors

M/s Abhilashi & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN 01 6025N) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of 3rd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 8th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held in the year 2028.

The Company has received audit report for standalone audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2024 from the statutory auditors, M/s Abhilashi & Co, Chartered Accountants, and forms part of this Annual Report. There are no qualifications, reservation, adverse remarks, or disclaimer made by the Statutory Auditors in their Reports.

Appointment/Re-appointment/Resignation of statutory auditor during the reporting period:

• M/s. R Manmohan & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 023546S) has resigned from the office of Statutory Auditor of the Company vide resignation letter dated March 03, 2023.

• The Shareholders of the Company have appointed M/s. Abhilashi & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 016025N) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2022-2023 to fill casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s. R Manmohan & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 023546S) vide EGM resolution dated April 25, 2023

• M/s. Abhilashi & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 016025N) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of 3rd Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company vide AGM resolution dated July 10, 2023

b) Internal Auditors

Your directors have appointed R. Manmohan & Associates, Chartered Accountant, (FRN: 023546S) as Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct internal audit for the financial year 2023-24.

c) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014. M/s. Rajora & Co, Practicing Company Secretaries (Proprietor: Ms. Priyanka

Rajora, Practicing Company Secretary: CP No. 22886) was appointed to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for financial year 2023-24 forms part of the Annual Report as Annexure 1 to the Boards Report.

There are no qualifications, reservation, adverse remarks, or disclaimer made by the Secretarial Auditor in their Report(s).

d) Cost Auditors

Appointment of Cost Auditor as per section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return will be available on the website of the Company, as mandated under Section 92(3) read with Section 134 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, is annexed as Annexure 2 to this report.

Details in respect of the remuneration paid to the employees as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended from time-to-time forms part of this report. The Annual Report and accounts are being sent to the shareholders excluding the aforesaid exhibits. Shareholders interested in obtaining this information may access the same from the Companys website.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments, if any, made by the Company pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the financial statements and notes to the financial statements of the Company provided in this Annual Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Conservation of Energy: The Companys operations are not energy-intensive and as such involve low energy consumption. However, adequate measures have been taken to conserve the consumption of energy.

Technology Absorption : Not Applicable

Foreign Exchange Earned: Nil

Foreign Exchange Used : Nil

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Board of Directors of the Company has laid down adequate internal financial controls which are operating effectively. The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale, and complexity of its operations. Policies and procedures are adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of its frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparations of reliable financial information. The Management monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies.

DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Board of Directors of the Company had duly constituted the Audit Committee on July 03, 2023 under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details of the composition of the Audit Committee are as under:

1 Name of Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship 1 Mr. Purav D Shah Chairman Independent Director Mr. GauravJindal Member Independent Director Mrs. Ankita Handa Member Non-Executive Director

During the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee met two times viz. November 09, 2023 and January 10, 2024.

Your Company has established a vigil mechanism and oversees through the committee, the genuine concerns as expressed by the employees and other Directors. It has provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns and has also provided a direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of co-employees and the Company.

The Whistleblower Policy of the Company may be accessed on the Company website at the link:

The Whistleblower Policy of the Company may be accessed on the Company website.

OTHER COMMITTEES

a) Composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and its meetings:

The Board of Directors of your Company had duly re-constituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee on July 03, 2023 under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of the composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, are as under:

1 Name of Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship : Mr. Purav D Shah Chairman Independent Director Mr. Gauravjindal Member Independent Director Mrs. Ankita Handa Member Non-Executive Director

During the financial year ended on March 31,2024, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee met thrice viz July 17, 2023, November 9, 2023, and January 10, 2024.

b) Composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and its meetings:

The Board of Directors of your Company had duly constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee vide their meeting held on July 03, 2023 under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 5. The details of the composition of the Stakeholders and Relationship Committee, are as under:

1 Name of Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship 1 Mr. Purav D Shah Chairman Independent Director Mr. Gauravjindal Member Independent Director Mrs. Ankita Handa Member Non-Executive Director

During the financial year ended on March 31,2024, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee met once viz November 9, 2023.

c) Composition of the IPO Committee and its meetings:

The Board of Directors of your Company had duly constituted IPO Committee vide their meeting held on July 03, 2023.

1 Name of Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship 1 Mr. Vishesh Handa Chairman Managing Director Mr. Mukunda Raghavendra Member Whole Time Director Mrs. Ankita Handa Member Non-Executive Director

During the financial year ended on March 31,2024, the IPO Committee met five times viz August 1,2023, August 25, 2023, September 11,2023, September 16, 2023 & September 29, 2023.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

Your Company has in place a Policy against Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the requirement of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Policy is available on the website of the Company.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been constituted to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All women employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) as well as women who visit the premises of the Company for any purpose are covered under this Policy and are treated with dignity with a view to maintain a work environment free of sexual harassment whether physical, verbal, or psychological. There were no complaints received, during the period under review.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company process is in place to ensure that all the Current and Future Material Risks of the Company are identified, assessed/quantified and effective steps are taken to mitigate/ reduce the effects of the risks to ensure proper growth of the business. Your Company has a well- defined risk management framework in place and a robust organizational structure for managing and reporting risks. For details related to risks and risk management, shareholders are requested to refer to Threats, risks & concerns section" and "Internal control systems and their adequacy section" of Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

Your Company being an SME Listed company, the provisions of Composition of Risk Management Committee is not applicable to it, by virtue of Regulation 15(2) (b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME

The Company had established the Newjaisa Technologies Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 vide shareholders approval dated July 6, 2023. Under the said NEWJAISA ESOP SCHEME 2023, 16,00,992 options were granted out of total authorization of 16,09,174 options, and none of these options have been vested. Each option granted under the scheme is convertible into one equity share.

Further, the Company proposed and approved the increase in ESOP pool by 16,00,000 options thereby increasing existing 16,09,174 options to 32,09,174 options under the NEWJAISA ESOP SCHEME 2023 in the extraordinary general meeting held on February 06, 2024. Some clauses of the existing scheme were updated to reflect the changes being made. These modifications are detailed in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting dated January 1 0, 2024 sent to members or can be found on the companys website.

The details of employee stock options for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as per Section 62(1 )(b) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 are given as Annexure 3 to this report.

Further, the disclosures pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, and as per Section 62(1 )(b) of the Companies Act, 201 3 read with Rule 1 2(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are available on website of the Company.

The details are available on website of the Company.

The Certificate from the Secretarial Auditor of the Company under regulation 13 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 stating that the scheme(s) has been implemented in accordance with SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, as amended, from time to time and in accordance with the resolution of the company in the general meeting, will be available for inspection by the members at the ensuing AGM.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions entered into with the Related Parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 read rules made thereunder, during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, as a prudent corporate governance practices the Board of Directors have approved such related party transactions in respective Board Meeting under the said provisions.

The Form No. AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure-4 to this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is forming part of the Board Report/Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Corporate Governance requirements as stipulated under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the company yet your Company adheres to good corporate practices at all times. Robust corporate governance policies, informed risk management and a keen eye on emerging opportunities underline our Governance approach. Continued focus on stakeholder value-creation, best in Class disclosure methodology has been adopted. Your Company has practiced sound Corporate Governance and takes necessary actions at appropriate times for enhancing and meeting stakeholders expectations and strive to comply nonmandatory requirements of Corporate Governance.

Report on Corporate Governance Practices and the Auditors Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance and certification by CEO/Whole time Director & CFO is not applicable to your Company as per regulation 15(2) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Board of Directors of your Company had not constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee as the amountto be spent by the company under section 135(5) of the Companies Act. 2013 does not exceed fifty lakh rupees, hence, the requirement for constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is not be applicable and the functions of such Committee be discharged by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Your Company believes in contributing to harmonious and sustainable development of society and that a companys performance must be measured not only by its bottom line but also with respect to the social contributions made by the company while achieving its financial goals. During the year, the CSR Expenditure incurred by the company was INR 7.80 Lakhs in the areas of promoting education, including special education and employment enhancing vocation skills especially for children.

The CSR policy of the Company may be accessed on the Company website at the link:

The CSR policy of the Company may be accessed on the Company website.

The Annual Report on CSR Activities is annexed herewith as "Annexure - 5".

In terms of rule (9) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has developed Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and has a CSR Policy in place.

COMPANYS WEBSITE:

Your Company has developed and maintained its fully functional website www.newjaisa.com, which has been designed to exhibit the Companys businesses upfront on the home page and all the relevant details about the Company.

The website carries a comprehensive database of information of the Company including the Financial Results of your Company, Shareholding Pattern, Directors & Corporate Profile, details of Board Committees, Corporate Policies, business activities and current affairs of your Company. All the mandatory information and disclosures as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, Companies Rules, 2014 and as per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the non-mandatory information of Investors interest / knowledge has been duly presented on the website of the Company.

GENERAL

Your directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a. The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from the public or otherwise in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and as such no amount on account of principal or interest thereon on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of Balance Sheet.

b. There is no issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

c. There were no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

d. In addition to the information mentioned in this annual report, there were no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the company between March 31,2024 and the date of this Boards Report.

e. The Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Act.

f. Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 is not required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are neither made nor maintained.

g. There is no one time settlement clone with bank or any financial institution. Hence, the details of difference between amount of the valuation clone at the time of one time settlement and the valuation clone while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions is not applicable.

h. There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

a. Non-applicability of certain Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time:

As per Regulation 15 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para-C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply to the Company.

b. Investors Education and Protection Fund

In terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, during the financial year ended March 31 2024, there is no outstanding amount to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

c. Disclosures with respect to Demat suspense account/ unclaimed suspense account

During the year under review no such shares in the Demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account which are required to be reported as per Para F of Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

d. Disclosure of certain types of agreements binding listed entities

As all the agreements entered into by the Company are in normal course of business are not required to be disclosed as they either directly or indirectly or potentially or whose purpose and effect will not impact the management or control of the Company.

APPRECIATIONS & ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continuous support received from the Members, customers, suppliers, bankers, various statutory bodies of the Government of India and the Companys employees at all levels.

For Newjaisa Technologies Limited

(Formerly known as Newjaisa Technologies Private Limited)

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Your directors state the status of disclosure or reporting requirement in respect of the following items, for the transactions/events related to these items during the year under review: