SectorTrading
Open₹3.94
Prev. Close₹3.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.03
Day's High₹3.94
Day's Low₹3.83
52 Week's High₹10.3
52 Week's Low₹3.67
Book Value₹3.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)605.14
P/E35.36
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.46
23.46
23.46
23.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
267.59
252.84
231.07
207.72
Net Worth
291.05
276.3
254.53
231.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,036.31
1,500.74
2,186.4
2,016.18
yoy growth (%)
-30.94
-31.35
8.44
12.11
Raw materials
-901.98
-1,387.34
-2,011.16
-1,947.59
As % of sales
87.03
92.44
91.98
96.59
Employee costs
-4.88
-5.24
-5.07
-5.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.13
17.41
27.28
22.02
Depreciation
-2.4
-1.27
-0.47
-0.59
Tax paid
-3.03
-6.12
-8.88
-7.57
Working capital
67.49
-81.56
-16.3
-0.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.94
-31.35
8.44
12.11
Op profit growth
40.53
-65.46
10.92
4.83
EBIT growth
-30.86
-45.76
9.63
18.46
Net profit growth
-37.07
-38.67
27.35
10.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,120.83
3,166.8
2,847.95
1,326.99
2,545
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,120.83
3,166.8
2,847.95
1,326.99
2,545
Other Operating Income
3.83
6.35
5.49
1.42
1.04
Other Income
15.97
7.25
6.88
5.07
10.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Saurabh Malhotra
Non Executive Director
Shipra Malhotra
Non Executive Director
Vivek Madanlal Grover
Independent Director
Amit Amist
Independent Director
Rahul Dixit
Independent Director
Guniteshvir Singh Sohal
Summary
Originally, Sakuma Exports Limited was formed as a partnership firm with the name of Sakuma Exports on December 1, 1998 at Mumbai. Thereafter, the Company was incorporated on August 31, 2005 as a public limited company. The Company is engaged in trading of commodities and wind power generation. They are engaged in production of polypropylene (P.P) bags. It operates through two segments: manufacturing & trading of commodities and sale of power. They are having two windmills at Kutch, Gujarat.They started their operations with export of one commodity to one client in one country. Soon, they multiplied export-mix, client and the destinations with its professional competence, hard work and unrelenting efforts.In January 2001, Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Ministry of Commerce, Government of India) recognized the company as a Merchant Exporter. In May 2002, the company was awarded Certificate of Recognition as an Export House.During the year 2007-08, the company installed two windmills at Kutch, Gujarat with the capacity to produce 1.2 megawatts of power.During the year 2008-09, the company started manufacturing of P.P. bags by taking a manufacturing unit on lease in Ahmedabad. They started domestic trade by supplying sugar from Maharashtra to eastern, north eastern and northern states.During the year 2009-10, the company started import of paper, which is marketed after getting it processed from outside on job work basis.Over the years, the
The Sakuma Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sakuma Exports Ltd is ₹605.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sakuma Exports Ltd is 35.36 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sakuma Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sakuma Exports Ltd is ₹3.67 and ₹10.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sakuma Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.94%, 3 Years at 13.08%, 1 Year at -4.42%, 6 Month at -37.46%, 3 Month at -23.58% and 1 Month at -6.49%.
