Sakuma Exports Ltd Share Price

3.86
(-0.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:44 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 3.94
  Day's High 3.94
  52 Wk High 10.3
  Prev. Close 3.89
  Day's Low 3.83
  52 Wk Low 3.67
  Turnover (lac) 12.03
  P/E 35.36
  Face Value 1
  Book Value 3.17
  EPS 0.11
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 605.14
  Div. Yield 0.19
No Records Found

Sakuma Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.94

Prev. Close

3.89

Turnover(Lac.)

12.03

Day's High

3.94

Day's Low

3.83

52 Week's High

10.3

52 Week's Low

3.67

Book Value

3.17

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

605.14

P/E

35.36

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0.19

Sakuma Exports Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Sakuma Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sakuma Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:23 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 53.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sakuma Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.46

23.46

23.46

23.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

267.59

252.84

231.07

207.72

Net Worth

291.05

276.3

254.53

231.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,036.31

1,500.74

2,186.4

2,016.18

yoy growth (%)

-30.94

-31.35

8.44

12.11

Raw materials

-901.98

-1,387.34

-2,011.16

-1,947.59

As % of sales

87.03

92.44

91.98

96.59

Employee costs

-4.88

-5.24

-5.07

-5.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.13

17.41

27.28

22.02

Depreciation

-2.4

-1.27

-0.47

-0.59

Tax paid

-3.03

-6.12

-8.88

-7.57

Working capital

67.49

-81.56

-16.3

-0.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.94

-31.35

8.44

12.11

Op profit growth

40.53

-65.46

10.92

4.83

EBIT growth

-30.86

-45.76

9.63

18.46

Net profit growth

-37.07

-38.67

27.35

10.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,120.83

3,166.8

2,847.95

1,326.99

2,545

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,120.83

3,166.8

2,847.95

1,326.99

2,545

Other Operating Income

3.83

6.35

5.49

1.42

1.04

Other Income

15.97

7.25

6.88

5.07

10.4

Sakuma Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sakuma Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Saurabh Malhotra

Non Executive Director

Shipra Malhotra

Non Executive Director

Vivek Madanlal Grover

Independent Director

Amit Amist

Independent Director

Rahul Dixit

Independent Director

Guniteshvir Singh Sohal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sakuma Exports Ltd

Summary

Originally, Sakuma Exports Limited was formed as a partnership firm with the name of Sakuma Exports on December 1, 1998 at Mumbai. Thereafter, the Company was incorporated on August 31, 2005 as a public limited company. The Company is engaged in trading of commodities and wind power generation. They are engaged in production of polypropylene (P.P) bags. It operates through two segments: manufacturing & trading of commodities and sale of power. They are having two windmills at Kutch, Gujarat.They started their operations with export of one commodity to one client in one country. Soon, they multiplied export-mix, client and the destinations with its professional competence, hard work and unrelenting efforts.In January 2001, Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Ministry of Commerce, Government of India) recognized the company as a Merchant Exporter. In May 2002, the company was awarded Certificate of Recognition as an Export House.During the year 2007-08, the company installed two windmills at Kutch, Gujarat with the capacity to produce 1.2 megawatts of power.During the year 2008-09, the company started manufacturing of P.P. bags by taking a manufacturing unit on lease in Ahmedabad. They started domestic trade by supplying sugar from Maharashtra to eastern, north eastern and northern states.During the year 2009-10, the company started import of paper, which is marketed after getting it processed from outside on job work basis.Over the years, the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sakuma Exports Ltd share price today?

The Sakuma Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sakuma Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sakuma Exports Ltd is ₹605.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sakuma Exports Ltd is 35.36 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sakuma Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sakuma Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sakuma Exports Ltd is ₹3.67 and ₹10.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sakuma Exports Ltd?

Sakuma Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.94%, 3 Years at 13.08%, 1 Year at -4.42%, 6 Month at -37.46%, 3 Month at -23.58% and 1 Month at -6.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sakuma Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sakuma Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.29 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 53.58 %

