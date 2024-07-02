Notice of the 19th AGM to be held on 25th July,2024 through OVAM at 11:00 A.M. is attached Fix Record date : 17th July,2024 for 19th AGM and Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024) Enclosed Outcome of 19th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) Enclosed Voting result and scrutinizer report of AGM Date 25th July,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) Revised Submission of Voting Results of Annual General Meeting held on 25th July,2024 along with e-voting at AGM duly declared along with revised Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)