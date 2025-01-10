Sakuma Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.46
23.46
23.46
23.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
267.59
252.84
231.07
207.72
Net Worth
291.05
276.3
254.53
231.18
Minority Interest
Debt
99.06
16.87
86.35
4.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.02
0
0.11
Total Liabilities
390.14
293.19
340.88
236.26
Fixed Assets
1.36
3.48
4.85
4.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.25
25.28
22.27
32.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.22
1.42
1.74
1.21
Networking Capital
349.86
242.21
303.4
192.9
Inventories
119.36
111.88
81.32
46.49
Inventory Days
16.37
Sundry Debtors
208.33
150.74
291.97
103.37
Debtor Days
36.4
Other Current Assets
114.77
84.94
109.94
94.06
Sundry Creditors
-16.36
-40.66
-58.09
-22.24
Creditor Days
7.83
Other Current Liabilities
-76.24
-64.69
-121.74
-28.78
Cash
15.44
20.81
8.6
5.01
Total Assets
390.13
293.2
340.86
236.25
