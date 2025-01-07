Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,036.31
1,500.74
2,186.4
2,016.18
yoy growth (%)
-30.94
-31.35
8.44
12.11
Raw materials
-901.98
-1,387.34
-2,011.16
-1,947.59
As % of sales
87.03
92.44
91.98
96.59
Employee costs
-4.88
-5.24
-5.07
-5.25
As % of sales
0.47
0.34
0.23
0.26
Other costs
-117.57
-99.71
-145.68
-41.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.34
6.64
6.66
2.04
Operating profit
11.87
8.45
24.47
22.06
OPM
1.14
0.56
1.11
1.09
Depreciation
-2.4
-1.27
-0.47
-0.59
Interest expense
-3.54
-2.36
-9.18
-11.23
Other income
4.2
12.59
12.46
11.79
Profit before tax
10.13
17.41
27.28
22.02
Taxes
-3.03
-6.12
-8.88
-7.57
Tax rate
-29.94
-35.19
-32.56
-34.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.09
11.28
18.39
14.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.09
11.28
18.39
14.44
yoy growth (%)
-37.07
-38.67
27.35
10.52
NPM
0.68
0.75
0.84
0.71
