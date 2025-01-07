iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakuma Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.85
(1.32%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,036.31

1,500.74

2,186.4

2,016.18

yoy growth (%)

-30.94

-31.35

8.44

12.11

Raw materials

-901.98

-1,387.34

-2,011.16

-1,947.59

As % of sales

87.03

92.44

91.98

96.59

Employee costs

-4.88

-5.24

-5.07

-5.25

As % of sales

0.47

0.34

0.23

0.26

Other costs

-117.57

-99.71

-145.68

-41.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.34

6.64

6.66

2.04

Operating profit

11.87

8.45

24.47

22.06

OPM

1.14

0.56

1.11

1.09

Depreciation

-2.4

-1.27

-0.47

-0.59

Interest expense

-3.54

-2.36

-9.18

-11.23

Other income

4.2

12.59

12.46

11.79

Profit before tax

10.13

17.41

27.28

22.02

Taxes

-3.03

-6.12

-8.88

-7.57

Tax rate

-29.94

-35.19

-32.56

-34.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.09

11.28

18.39

14.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.09

11.28

18.39

14.44

yoy growth (%)

-37.07

-38.67

27.35

10.52

NPM

0.68

0.75

0.84

0.71

