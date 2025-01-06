iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakuma Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.8
(-2.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Sakuma Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.13

17.41

27.28

22.02

Depreciation

-2.4

-1.27

-0.47

-0.59

Tax paid

-3.03

-6.12

-8.88

-7.57

Working capital

67.49

-81.56

-16.3

-0.46

Other operating items

Operating

72.18

-71.54

1.62

13.39

Capital expenditure

0.07

6.48

0.04

-7.32

Free cash flow

72.25

-65.06

1.66

6.07

Equity raised

393.85

328.52

221.55

143.81

Investing

-45.53

76.74

0

-0.04

Financing

1.46

-42.2

-62.13

2.87

Dividends paid

0

0

2.13

1.64

Net in cash

422.03

298

163.22

154.36

