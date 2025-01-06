Sakuma Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.13
17.41
27.28
22.02
Depreciation
-2.4
-1.27
-0.47
-0.59
Tax paid
-3.03
-6.12
-8.88
-7.57
Working capital
67.49
-81.56
-16.3
-0.46
Other operating items
Operating
72.18
-71.54
1.62
13.39
Capital expenditure
0.07
6.48
0.04
-7.32
Free cash flow
72.25
-65.06
1.66
6.07
Equity raised
393.85
328.52
221.55
143.81
Investing
-45.53
76.74
0
-0.04
Financing
1.46
-42.2
-62.13
2.87
Dividends paid
0
0
2.13
1.64
Net in cash
422.03
298
163.22
154.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.