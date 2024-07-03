Sakuma Exports Ltd Summary

Originally, Sakuma Exports Limited was formed as a partnership firm with the name of Sakuma Exports on December 1, 1998 at Mumbai. Thereafter, the Company was incorporated on August 31, 2005 as a public limited company. The Company is engaged in trading of commodities and wind power generation. They are engaged in production of polypropylene (P.P) bags. It operates through two segments: manufacturing & trading of commodities and sale of power. They are having two windmills at Kutch, Gujarat.They started their operations with export of one commodity to one client in one country. Soon, they multiplied export-mix, client and the destinations with its professional competence, hard work and unrelenting efforts.In January 2001, Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Ministry of Commerce, Government of India) recognized the company as a Merchant Exporter. In May 2002, the company was awarded Certificate of Recognition as an Export House.During the year 2007-08, the company installed two windmills at Kutch, Gujarat with the capacity to produce 1.2 megawatts of power.During the year 2008-09, the company started manufacturing of P.P. bags by taking a manufacturing unit on lease in Ahmedabad. They started domestic trade by supplying sugar from Maharashtra to eastern, north eastern and northern states.During the year 2009-10, the company started import of paper, which is marketed after getting it processed from outside on job work basis.Over the years, the Company has created a niche for itself by fulfilling commodity requirements in India, the Middle East, South and South East Asia, Far East, Australia, Europe, and Africa. Today, it is well known as a leading Buyer, Processor, Marketer, Exporter and Importer of bulk agricultural commodities namely Sugar, Edible Oils, Oil Seeds, Pulses, Cotton and a number of specialty crops. It offers innovative financial structured products which linked to physical commodities.As one of the worlds leading merchants of grains, SEL connects producers and users of grains around the globe. It operate on an integrated global basis to source, store, trade, process and distribute grains including rice, wheat, corn, barley, Millet and sorghum. Besides, it has the expertise to handle various oil seeds such as Sesame seeds, groundnut kernels, sunflower seeds, Safflower seeds etc in which we take positions from time to time and undertake imports and exports including third country trade.SEL is one of the leading movers of pulses and beans. It mainly supply to consumers in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Colombo, Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt and UAE. Our key sourcing markets includes Canada , Ukraine , African continent , Australia, Indonesia, Myanmar. It also trades in Molasses and ENA mainly from Indian Origin.