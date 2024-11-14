Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 02:00 PM . at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To take the note of the resignation of Ms. Khyati Jobanputra (Membership No. A50794) from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company. 3. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financials Results for Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 19 Jun 2024

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation to consider and approve following. 1. The proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company to further reward their trust and investment in the Company. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 1, 2024 1. Increase in Authorised Capital of the Company and consequential amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company: Increase of Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 40 crores divided into 40,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Re 1/- per share to Rs. 275 crores divided into 275,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Re.1/- per share subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The Board also approved the consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. Issuance of Bonus Shares: Approved Issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of Capital redemption Reserves, Securities Premium Account, and General Reserves account as on 31st March, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 4: 1 i.e., 4 (Four) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board) subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Detailed information as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-I/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13 July 2023 is enclosed as Annexure 1 3. Enabling Approvals for raising of funds as mentioned below: The proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares through permissible modes, including but not limited to a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including one or more qualified institutions placement (QIP) or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. Raising of funds by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement (by means of issuing Equity Shares) for an amount upto Rs. 500 crores, in one or more tranche or tranches, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and such other acts, rules and regulations and subject to approval of the Members and such regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be applicable. The Board has also approved ancillary actions including the convening of Shareholders meetings through the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek approval of the shareholders for the aforementioned issue. The requisite disclosure, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations and in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023, and SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure-2. 4. Investment in Foreign Subsidies To undertake investment up to a sum of Rs. 600 crores in direct / step down subsidiaries of the Company whether existing or proposed to be set-up at a future date and whether situated in India or abroad. 5. Increase in Foreign Limits Approved the increase in the limit of investment in the capital of the company upto 49% of the total paid up capital of the Company by foreign portfolio investors, foreign institutional investors, foreign direct investment and non-resident Indians subject to compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 as amended from time to time, the rules made thereunder and any other applicable laws. 6. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) Of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Sakuma Exports Limited (the Company) will be held on July 31, 2024 Wednesday, the at 02:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The Board, inter alia, approved the Notice of the ensuing Extraordinary General of the Company inclusion of the matters as mentioned under sr. nos. 1-4 above in the Notice of the ensuing i.e. Extra Ordinary General Meeting for seeking the approval of the Members of the Company. 7. Appointment of Mr. Rajeev Bhambri, Proprietor of M/s. Rajeev Bhambri & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for remote e-voting and physical voting process at the EGM to be held on July 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited annual financial result for financial year ended 31st March2024 consider and recommendation of dividend if any to consider any other business with permission of chair. Recommendation of final dividend of 5% for financials year ended 31 03 2024 Standalone and consolidated financials result as on 31 03 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 21 May 2024

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The holding of Postal Ballot for agenda pertaining to shareholders approval. Appointment of Scrutinizer to Scrutinize the Postal Ballot / E-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. To transact any other business with the permission of the Board. In continuation to intimation dated 21.05.2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today the 24th day of May, 2024 the board meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.15 P.M., inter alia, considered and approved the following: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 8th April2024 at 11:30 A.M. interalia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and approve the issue price and issue size for the proposed Right Issue. 2. To consider and approve the Exchange Ratio / Rights entitlement ratio for the proposed Right Issue. 3. To fix Record Date to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the proposed Right Issue. 4. To determine issue opening date issue closing date and last date for market renunciation. 5. Taking on record and adopting the Letter of Offer (LOF) along with the Abridged Letter of Offer (ALOF) Rights Entitlement Letter (REL) Composite Application Form (CAF). 6. Any other matter incidental and connected to Right Issue. we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. Monday, April 08, 2024 have, inter alia, considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue intimation enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.04.2024) 1. Issue of Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Re.1/- each (Rights Equity Shares). 2. Up to 7 ,89,84,298 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Re.1/- each. 3. Issue Price: Rs. 25.30 per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 24.30/- per Rights Equity Share) per Equity Shares of Face Value of Re.1/- each. 4. The full amount of the Issue Price being Rs. 25.30 will be payable onapplication. 5. Ratio : 33 Rights Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 98 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders in the Company as on the record date, with the right to renounce. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th March 2024 at 3:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Appointment of Two Independent Directors to fill the vacancy arising out of competition of term of existing Independent Directors. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. In continuation to the intimation made on 23rd March,2024, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today the 29th day of March, 2024 the board meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M., inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Guniteshvir Singh Sohal (DIN: 07471515) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29.03.2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Rahul Dixit (DIN: 06494938) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29.03.2024. 3. Took Note of Completion of Second Tenure of 5 years of the Non-Executive-Independent Director Mr. Om Prakash Singal (DIN: 02585264) w.e.f. 31.03.2024. 4. Took Note of Completion of Second Tenure of 5 years of the Non-Executive-Independent Director Mr. Radhe Shyam (DIN: 00648805) w.e.f. 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024