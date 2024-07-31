Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 1, 2024 1. Increase in Authorised Capital of the Company and consequential amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company: Increase of Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 40 crores divided into 40,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Re 1/- per share to Rs. 275 crores divided into 275,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Re.1/- per share subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The Board also approved the consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. Issuance of Bonus Shares: Approved Issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of Capital redemption Reserves, Securities Premium Account, and General Reserves account as on 31st March, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 4: 1 i.e., 4 (Four) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board) subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Detailed information as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-I/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13 July 2023 is enclosed as Annexure 1 3. Enabling Approvals for raising of funds as mentioned below: The proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares through permissible modes, including but not limited to a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including one or more qualified institutions placement (QIP) or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. Out Come of Extra ordinary General Meeting date 31st July,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Raising of funds by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement (by means of issuing Equity Shares) for an amount upto Rs. 500 crores, in one or more tranche or tranches, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and such other acts, rules and regulations and subject to approval of the Members and such regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be applicable. The Board has also approved ancillary actions including the convening of Shareholders meetings through the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek approval of the shareholders for the aforementioned issue. The requisite disclosure, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations and in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023, and SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure-2. 4. Investment in Foreign Subsidies To undertake investment up to a sum of Rs. 600 crores in direct / step down subsidiaries of the Company whether existing or proposed to be set-up at a future date and whether situated in India or abroad. 5. Increase in Foreign Limits Approved the increase in the limit of investment in the capital of the company upto 49% of the total paid up capital of the Company by foreign portfolio investors, foreign institutional investors, foreign direct investment and non-resident Indians subject to compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 as amended from time to time, the rules made thereunder and any other applicable laws. 6. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) Of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Sakuma Exports Limited (the Company) will be held on July 31, 2024 Wednesday, the at 02:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The Board, inter alia, approved the Notice of the ensuing Extraordinary General of the Company inclusion of the matters as mentioned under sr. nos. 1-4 above in the Notice of the ensuing i.e. Extra Ordinary General Meeting for seeking the approval of the Members of the Company. 7. Appointment of Mr. Rajeev Bhambri, Proprietor of M/s. Rajeev Bhambri & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for remote e-voting and physical voting process at the EGM to be held on July 31, 2024. Voting result and Scrutinizer Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 31st July,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)