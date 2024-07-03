Summary

Proventus Agrocom Limited was incorporated as Manthan AgroCom Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company on October 20, 2015. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed to Proventus Agrocom Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2023. Presently, the Company is into a variety of agro-commodities across the commodity value chain.The Company commenced its business operations in the agro produce segment by undertaking bulk trades to capture the demand and supply stream by developing a strong base of sourcing and distribution with efficient risk management practices. In sourcing and procurement, it gradually expanded operations in dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries and healthy snacking products across the value chain and creating a business model that covers sourcing from farm / mandi to secondary processing, packing and support of bulk sales and white labeling activities. With a presence in the APMC, Navi Mumbai and broker network & indirect distributors in various states, the Company is able to sell bulk produce both processed and unprocessed across various products.The Company has displayed its ProV brand products for retail sales at its shop in APMC, Navi Mumbai. There was a shift in consumer preference from unbranded / loose produce to branded products all the way down to Tier 2 city kirana stores also. In 2017, the Company launched the brand ProV including premium quality of dry fr

