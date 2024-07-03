Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1,621
Prev. Close₹1,664.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.6
Day's High₹1,627.5
Day's Low₹1,621
52 Week's High₹1,890
52 Week's Low₹908
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)560.95
P/E418.1
EPS3.98
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.43
2.76
2.49
2.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
115.28
59.9
51.04
50.04
Net Worth
118.71
62.66
53.53
52.53
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
497.03
418.91
403.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
497.03
418.91
403.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.95
1.42
1.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
-
-
Managing Director & CEO
Durga Prasad Jhawar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Subramanian Ranganathan
Whole-time Director
Deepak Kumar Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Shalin Sanjiv Khanna
Non Executive Director
Swati Durgaprasad Jhawar
Independent Director
Sweta Jitendra Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Proventus Agrocom Ltd
Summary
Proventus Agrocom Limited was incorporated as Manthan AgroCom Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company on October 20, 2015. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed to Proventus Agrocom Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2023. Presently, the Company is into a variety of agro-commodities across the commodity value chain.The Company commenced its business operations in the agro produce segment by undertaking bulk trades to capture the demand and supply stream by developing a strong base of sourcing and distribution with efficient risk management practices. In sourcing and procurement, it gradually expanded operations in dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries and healthy snacking products across the value chain and creating a business model that covers sourcing from farm / mandi to secondary processing, packing and support of bulk sales and white labeling activities. With a presence in the APMC, Navi Mumbai and broker network & indirect distributors in various states, the Company is able to sell bulk produce both processed and unprocessed across various products.The Company has displayed its ProV brand products for retail sales at its shop in APMC, Navi Mumbai. There was a shift in consumer preference from unbranded / loose produce to branded products all the way down to Tier 2 city kirana stores also. In 2017, the Company launched the brand ProV including premium quality of dry fr
Read More
The Proventus Agrocom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1627.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Proventus Agrocom Ltd is ₹560.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Proventus Agrocom Ltd is 418.1 and 4.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Proventus Agrocom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Proventus Agrocom Ltd is ₹908 and ₹1890 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Proventus Agrocom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 66.58%, 6 Month at 67.92%, 3 Month at -0.65% and 1 Month at 0.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.