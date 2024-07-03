iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Proventus Agrocom Ltd Share Price

1,627.5
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,621
  • Day's High1,627.5
  • 52 Wk High1,890
  • Prev. Close1,664.05
  • Day's Low1,621
  • 52 Wk Low 908
  • Turnover (lac)2.6
  • P/E418.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)560.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Proventus Agrocom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1,621

Prev. Close

1,664.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.6

Day's High

1,627.5

Day's Low

1,621

52 Week's High

1,890

52 Week's Low

908

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

560.95

P/E

418.1

EPS

3.98

Divi. Yield

0

Proventus Agrocom Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Proventus Agrocom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Proventus Agrocom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:28 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.69%

Non-Promoter- 29.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Proventus Agrocom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.43

2.76

2.49

2.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

115.28

59.9

51.04

50.04

Net Worth

118.71

62.66

53.53

52.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

497.03

418.91

403.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

497.03

418.91

403.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.95

1.42

1.08

View Annually Results

Proventus Agrocom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Proventus Agrocom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

-

-

Managing Director & CEO

Durga Prasad Jhawar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Subramanian Ranganathan

Whole-time Director

Deepak Kumar Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Shalin Sanjiv Khanna

Non Executive Director

Swati Durgaprasad Jhawar

Independent Director

Sweta Jitendra Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Proventus Agrocom Ltd

Summary

Proventus Agrocom Limited was incorporated as Manthan AgroCom Private Limited at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company on October 20, 2015. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company changed to Proventus Agrocom Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2023. Presently, the Company is into a variety of agro-commodities across the commodity value chain.The Company commenced its business operations in the agro produce segment by undertaking bulk trades to capture the demand and supply stream by developing a strong base of sourcing and distribution with efficient risk management practices. In sourcing and procurement, it gradually expanded operations in dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries and healthy snacking products across the value chain and creating a business model that covers sourcing from farm / mandi to secondary processing, packing and support of bulk sales and white labeling activities. With a presence in the APMC, Navi Mumbai and broker network & indirect distributors in various states, the Company is able to sell bulk produce both processed and unprocessed across various products.The Company has displayed its ProV brand products for retail sales at its shop in APMC, Navi Mumbai. There was a shift in consumer preference from unbranded / loose produce to branded products all the way down to Tier 2 city kirana stores also. In 2017, the Company launched the brand ProV including premium quality of dry fr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Proventus Agrocom Ltd share price today?

The Proventus Agrocom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1627.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Proventus Agrocom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Proventus Agrocom Ltd is ₹560.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Proventus Agrocom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Proventus Agrocom Ltd is 418.1 and 4.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Proventus Agrocom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Proventus Agrocom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Proventus Agrocom Ltd is ₹908 and ₹1890 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Proventus Agrocom Ltd?

Proventus Agrocom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 66.58%, 6 Month at 67.92%, 3 Month at -0.65% and 1 Month at 0.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Proventus Agrocom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Proventus Agrocom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Proventus Agrocom Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.