Proventus Agrocom Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.43
2.76
2.49
2.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
115.28
59.9
51.04
50.04
Net Worth
118.71
62.66
53.53
52.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
12.19
24.29
23.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
118.71
74.85
77.83
75.81
Fixed Assets
0.61
0.76
1.06
0.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.27
7.26
7.26
7.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.97
6.16
6.86
7.12
Networking Capital
79.45
55.41
51.23
51.89
Inventories
18.42
18.56
29.64
22.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.95
30.03
16.09
16.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
58.35
16.16
18.07
18.26
Sundry Creditors
-9.21
-8.35
-11.64
-5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.06
-0.98
-0.93
-0.54
Cash
21.41
5.26
11.41
8.92
Total Assets
118.71
74.85
77.82
75.81
