|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Proventus Agrocom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Proventus Agrocom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024. Proventus Agrocom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding revised outcome of Board meeting held on August 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Proventus Agrocom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Proventus Agrocom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Result for half year end and year end for 2023-24. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
