Notice of 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held on Wednesday September 25, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) Kindly note that we have submitted the outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors on Tuesday August 27, 2024, however we have noticed one human typographical error w.r.t. the Cut-off date which was September 20, 2024 which should be September 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024) Proventus Agrocom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 25, 2024 at 11.00 am (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Proventus Agrocom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report alongwith voting results under Reg 44(3). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)