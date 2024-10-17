Summary

JIK Industries Ltd (formerly known as Krishna Finstock Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th May, 1990 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 20th September 1994. The Company is in business of crystal, glass and allied products. The Company came out with its first IPO in December 1994. The Company acquired controlling interest in Brown Bull Industries Ltd. (BBIL), a Company engaged in manufacturing and exports, in August 1994 and subsequently changed the name of BBIL to JIK INDUSTRIES LTD. The said JIK Industries Ltd. got later merged with the Parent Company. As on 30 June, 2005 Company acquired majority stake in M/s. I. A & I. C Pvt. Ltd., and M/s. Shah Pratap Industries Pvt. Ltd. and hence these companies became subsidiaries of the Company. The Company introduced semi precious jewellery / crystal jewellery in 2011. JIK was into manufacturing/business of Crystal, Glass and Allied Products and discontinued manufacturing of Crystal in 2019 as the Company transitioned its business model to a wider scope in general trading and services. The Company offer systematic processes and scalability in Logistics & Ancillaries Services and Inventory Management Solutions across various fields like materials handling, packaging, supply and distribution chain integration.

