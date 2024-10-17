iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JIK Industries Ltd Share Price

0.75
(7.14%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:17:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

JIK Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.42

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-12.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JIK Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

JIK Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

JIK Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.86%

Institutions: 0.86%

Non-Institutions: 50.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JIK Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.64

72.64

72.64

72.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-166.6

-148.05

-95.03

-95.05

Net Worth

-93.96

-75.41

-22.39

-22.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.15

0.32

1.23

yoy growth (%)

-68.86

-53.06

-73.44

142.54

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.1

-0.03

-0.46

As % of sales

214.01

67.62

10.51

37.71

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.58

-0.67

-1.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.27

-1.28

-1.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.18

0.36

89.35

0.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.86

-53.06

-73.44

142.54

Op profit growth

-54.93

-29.04

9.84

-90.61

EBIT growth

-96.32

-78.63

1.07

-89.88

Net profit growth

-96.21

-78.61

1.07

-89.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.5

0.1

0.05

0.15

0.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.5

0.1

0.05

0.15

0.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.68

0.31

0.41

0.65

0.04

View Annually Results

JIK Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JIK Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & CEO

R G Parikh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R D Patel

Non Executive Director

S C Gurav

Independent Director

Sunita Himanshu Shroff

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohini Sawant

Non Executive Director

Satishchandra Chhagan Parmar

Independent Director

Mayurkumar Jayantilal Patel

Independent Director

Sugandha Ramchandra Rane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JIK Industries Ltd

Summary

JIK Industries Ltd (formerly known as Krishna Finstock Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th May, 1990 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 20th September 1994. The Company is in business of crystal, glass and allied products. The Company came out with its first IPO in December 1994. The Company acquired controlling interest in Brown Bull Industries Ltd. (BBIL), a Company engaged in manufacturing and exports, in August 1994 and subsequently changed the name of BBIL to JIK INDUSTRIES LTD. The said JIK Industries Ltd. got later merged with the Parent Company. As on 30 June, 2005 Company acquired majority stake in M/s. I. A & I. C Pvt. Ltd., and M/s. Shah Pratap Industries Pvt. Ltd. and hence these companies became subsidiaries of the Company. The Company introduced semi precious jewellery / crystal jewellery in 2011. JIK was into manufacturing/business of Crystal, Glass and Allied Products and discontinued manufacturing of Crystal in 2019 as the Company transitioned its business model to a wider scope in general trading and services. The Company offer systematic processes and scalability in Logistics & Ancillaries Services and Inventory Management Solutions across various fields like materials handling, packaging, supply and distribution chain integration.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR JIK Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.