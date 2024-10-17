iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JIK Industries Ltd Company Summary

0.75
(7.14%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:17:46 PM

JIK Industries Ltd Summary

JIK Industries Ltd (formerly known as Krishna Finstock Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th May, 1990 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 20th September 1994. The Company is in business of crystal, glass and allied products. The Company came out with its first IPO in December 1994. The Company acquired controlling interest in Brown Bull Industries Ltd. (BBIL), a Company engaged in manufacturing and exports, in August 1994 and subsequently changed the name of BBIL to JIK INDUSTRIES LTD. The said JIK Industries Ltd. got later merged with the Parent Company. As on 30 June, 2005 Company acquired majority stake in M/s. I. A & I. C Pvt. Ltd., and M/s. Shah Pratap Industries Pvt. Ltd. and hence these companies became subsidiaries of the Company. The Company introduced semi precious jewellery / crystal jewellery in 2011. JIK was into manufacturing/business of Crystal, Glass and Allied Products and discontinued manufacturing of Crystal in 2019 as the Company transitioned its business model to a wider scope in general trading and services. The Company offer systematic processes and scalability in Logistics & Ancillaries Services and Inventory Management Solutions across various fields like materials handling, packaging, supply and distribution chain integration.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.