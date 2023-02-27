iifl-logo-icon 1
JIK Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.75
(7.14%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:17:46 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.64

72.64

72.64

72.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-166.6

-148.05

-95.03

-95.05

Net Worth

-93.96

-75.41

-22.39

-22.41

Minority Interest

Debt

7.24

6.65

7.05

7.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-86.72

-68.76

-15.34

-15.32

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.88

26.35

79.41

79.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-94.68

-95.18

-94.84

-94.83

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

76.28

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0.01

Debtor Days

76.28

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.25

0.33

0.33

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-94.84

-95.44

-95.19

-95.18

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

-86.73

-68.74

-15.33

-15.34

