JIK Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.64
72.64
72.64
72.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-166.6
-148.05
-95.03
-95.05
Net Worth
-93.96
-75.41
-22.39
-22.41
Minority Interest
Debt
7.24
6.65
7.05
7.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-86.72
-68.76
-15.34
-15.32
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.88
26.35
79.41
79.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-94.68
-95.18
-94.84
-94.83
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
76.28
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
76.28
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.25
0.33
0.33
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-94.84
-95.44
-95.19
-95.18
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
-86.73
-68.74
-15.33
-15.34
