JIK Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.75
(7.14%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:17:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.86

-53.06

-73.47

142.88

Op profit growth

-50.23

-30.68

6.88

-89.99

EBIT growth

-43.34

-65.95

2.77

-87.89

Net profit growth

-43.3

-65.94

2.77

-87.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-958.75

-599.73

-406.13

-100.77

EBIT margin

-628.89

-345.54

-476.42

-122.93

Net profit margin

-629.51

-345.66

-476.42

-122.93

RoCE

1.97

3.47

9.48

2.7

RoNW

0.32

0.59

1.77

0.63

RoA

0.49

0.86

2.37

0.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.04

-0.07

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.07

-0.1

-0.24

-0.25

Book value per share

-3.2

-3.2

-2.98

-3.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

-12.75

-3.57

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.71

-2.31

-2.92

P/B

-0.15

-0.07

-0.24

EV/EBIDTA

-216.75

-31.69

-7.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.14

0

16.71

4.43

Inventory days

457.69

273.09

94.74

17.73

Creditor days

0

-1.69

-1.1

-2.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1,014.54

2,960.43

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.3

-0.29

-0.25

-0.16

Net debt / op. profit

-15.62

-7.53

-4.08

-3.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-214.01

-67.62

-10.51

-37.66

Employee costs

-243.07

-382.91

-212.68

-88.04

Other costs

-601.67

-249.19

-282.93

-75.06

