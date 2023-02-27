Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.15
0.32
1.23
yoy growth (%)
-68.86
-53.06
-73.44
142.54
Raw materials
-0.1
-0.1
-0.03
-0.46
As % of sales
214.01
67.62
10.51
37.71
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.58
-0.67
-1.04
As % of sales
243.07
382.91
205.42
84.6
Other costs
-0.23
-0.36
-0.9
-0.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
498.4
240.49
275.03
72.2
Operating profit
-0.4
-0.9
-1.28
-1.16
OPM
-855.49
-591.03
-390.98
-94.52
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.4
0.64
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.27
-1.28
-1.26
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.27
-1.28
-1.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.27
-1.28
-1.26
yoy growth (%)
-96.21
-78.61
1.07
-89.88
NPM
-21.67
-178.34
-391.48
-102.86
