JIK Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.75
(7.14%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:17:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.15

0.32

1.23

yoy growth (%)

-68.86

-53.06

-73.44

142.54

Raw materials

-0.1

-0.1

-0.03

-0.46

As % of sales

214.01

67.62

10.51

37.71

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.58

-0.67

-1.04

As % of sales

243.07

382.91

205.42

84.6

Other costs

-0.23

-0.36

-0.9

-0.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

498.4

240.49

275.03

72.2

Operating profit

-0.4

-0.9

-1.28

-1.16

OPM

-855.49

-591.03

-390.98

-94.52

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.1

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.4

0.64

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.27

-1.28

-1.26

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

-0.27

-1.28

-1.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

-0.27

-1.28

-1.26

yoy growth (%)

-96.21

-78.61

1.07

-89.88

NPM

-21.67

-178.34

-391.48

-102.86

