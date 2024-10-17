JIK Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
0.06
0.08
0.24
0.15
0.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.06
0.08
0.24
0.15
0.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0.59
0.09
0
Total Income
0.07
0.08
0.83
0.24
0.11
Total Expenditure
0.15
0.12
0.84
0.17
0.25
PBIDT
-0.08
-0.04
-0.01
0.07
-0.14
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.08
-0.04
-0.01
0.07
-0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0.06
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.08
-0.04
-0.08
0.01
-0.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.08
-0.04
-0.08
0.01
-0.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.08
-0.04
-0.08
0.01
-0.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
72.64
72.64
72.64
72.64
72.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-133.33
-50
-4.16
46.66
-127.27
PBDTM(%)
-133.33
-50
-4.16
46.66
-127.27
PATM(%)
-133.33
-50
-33.33
6.66
-181.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.