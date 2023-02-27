iifl-logo-icon 1
JIK Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.75
(7.14%)
Feb 27, 2023

JIK Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.27

-1.28

-1.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.18

0.36

89.35

0.52

Other operating items

Operating

0.16

0.07

88.06

-0.85

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0.02

-18.49

Free cash flow

0.17

0.07

88.08

-19.34

Equity raised

-190.34

-189.25

-187.89

-239.65

Investing

0.26

0.2

2.02

52.27

Financing

13.99

12.22

9.12

6.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-175.91

-176.74

-88.67

-200.09

