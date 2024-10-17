JIK Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0.27
0.08
0.01
0.1
0.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.27
0.08
0.01
0.1
0.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.03
0.13
0.3
0.01
Total Income
0.36
0.11
0.14
0.4
0.2
Total Expenditure
0.51
0.19
0.14
0.74
0.96
PBIDT
-0.15
-0.09
0
-0.33
-0.75
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.15
-0.09
0
-0.34
-0.75
Depreciation
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.01
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.34
-0.27
-0.19
-0.34
-0.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.34
-0.27
-0.19
-0.34
-0.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.34
-0.27
-0.19
-0.34
-0.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.05
-0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
72.64
72.64
72.64
72.64
72.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-55.55
-112.5
0
-330
-375
PBDTM(%)
-55.55
-112.5
0
-340
-375
PATM(%)
-125.92
-337.5
-1,900
-340
-465
