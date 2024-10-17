iifl-logo-icon 1
JIK Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.75
(7.14%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:17:46 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

0.27

0.08

0.01

0.1

0.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.27

0.08

0.01

0.1

0.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.03

0.13

0.3

0.01

Total Income

0.36

0.11

0.14

0.4

0.2

Total Expenditure

0.51

0.19

0.14

0.74

0.96

PBIDT

-0.15

-0.09

0

-0.33

-0.75

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.15

-0.09

0

-0.34

-0.75

Depreciation

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.01

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.34

-0.27

-0.19

-0.34

-0.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.34

-0.27

-0.19

-0.34

-0.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.34

-0.27

-0.19

-0.34

-0.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.05

-0.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

72.64

72.64

72.64

72.64

72.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-55.55

-112.5

0

-330

-375

PBDTM(%)

-55.55

-112.5

0

-340

-375

PATM(%)

-125.92

-337.5

-1,900

-340

-465

