JIK Industries Ltd EGM

0.75
(7.14%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:17:46 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM7 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
EGM 29/06/2024 Notice is hereby given that the First Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of JIK Industries Limited for the financial year 2024-25, is scheduled to be held on 29th June 2024 at 02.30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) and the venue shall be deemed to be the registered office of the Company. Further the Company has Fixed June 22, 2024 as the cut off date for the purpose of determining members eligible to vote. Further register and share transfer books of the Company shall be closed from June 22, 2024 to June 29, 2024 (Both Day Inclusive). Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held today i.e. 29th June 2024 through Audio Video Conferencing. The meeting commenced at 02:58 P.M. and concluded at 03:40 P.M. after e voting being kept open for 30 minutes. The proceedings of the meeting along voting results and scrutinisers report are enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on your records. Please find enclosed herewith scrutiniser report and voting results on the resolution passed at the EGM of the Company held today i.e. 29 June 2024 through Audio video conferencing. Kindly take the same on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024)

