|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|AGM 23/08/2024 This to inform you that the Annual General meeting of JIK Industries Limited was held on 23rd August 2024 at 04.17 p.m. (IST). The meeting was concluded at 05.07 P.M (IST). A copy of the voting result along with the scrutinizer report is enclosed herewith Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.08.2024)
