Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. September 03, 2024 to consider and approve sale of Shares of I.A. and I.C. Private Limited and Shah Pratap Industries Private Limited. Details are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting started at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:10 P.M.

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

JIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with limited review report and other business matters. Further the Trading window for trading of securities has been closed with effect from July 01 2024 and shall be opened 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results. The Board at its meeting today, considered and approved the unaudited financial results and limited review report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The meeting started at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:15 P.M. Kindly take the same on your records Read less.. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. July 12, 2024, considered and approved the following: a. Appointment of Ms. Sugandha Rane as an Additional non-executive Independent Director for a term of five years subject to approval of shareholders with effect from July 13, 2024 b. Approval for continuation of term of Mr. Rajendra Parikh as the Executive Chairperson and Whole Time Director beyond the age of 70 years subject to approval of shareholders The Board meeting started at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:15 P.M. Kindly take the same on your records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

JIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. It is hereby informed that the Trading window for trading of securities as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 has been closed with effect from 01st April 2024 on BSE and NSE and shall be opened 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the year ended March 31 2024. It is requested to the designated persons and their immediate relatives to ensure compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (including amendments thereto) to not to trade or deal otherwise in the Companys securities during the above period of trading window closure. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. May 28, 2024 considered and approved, inter alia, the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The outcome along with other annexures are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting started at 5:25 P.M. and concluded 06:10 P.M. Kindly take the same on your records Read less.. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board meeting held today i,e, May 28, 2024. The Board meeting started at 5:25 P.M. and concluded at 6:10 P.M. Relevant annexures are enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on your records Read less.. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2024 considered and approved re-appointment of M/s D Maurya & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Relevant annexures are enclosed as on outcome of the Board meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

This is to inform you that, the Board at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday 11th April 2024, Considered and Approved the Shifting of Its Registered Office from old address: Shop Number 1, Dadlani Park, Near Pipeline Road, Balkum, Shrirangnagar, Thane 400608 to New address: Balkum Pada No. 3, Thane (West), Thane - 400608 With effect from 12th April 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Company at its Board meeting held on March 30, 2024 considered and approved the following matters: a. Noting of resignation of Mr. Manoj Unadkat as an Non - Executive Independent Director with effect from March 31, 2024 closure of business hours. b. Approval of appointment of Mr. Mayurkumar Patel as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from March 31, 2024 c. Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee with effect from April 01, 2024. Details of the same are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting started at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024