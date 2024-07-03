iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ausom Enterprise Ltd Share Price

98.73
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102
  • Day's High106.85
  • 52 Wk High186.35
  • Prev. Close102
  • Day's Low98.05
  • 52 Wk Low 69.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.89
  • P/E12.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value95.47
  • EPS8.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)134.47
  • Div. Yield0.96
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ausom Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

102

Prev. Close

102

Turnover(Lac.)

1.89

Day's High

106.85

Day's Low

98.05

52 Week's High

186.35

52 Week's Low

69.25

Book Value

95.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

134.47

P/E

12.91

EPS

8.03

Divi. Yield

0.96

Ausom Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ausom Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ausom Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.84%

Foreign: 36.84%

Indian: 36.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ausom Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.62

13.62

13.62

13.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.26

102.78

102.94

97.57

Net Worth

124.88

116.4

116.56

111.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-77.99

219.42

11.89

11.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

968.35

177.76

26.59

463.37

1,072.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

968.35

177.76

26.59

463.37

1,072.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.83

6.33

7.49

10.14

30.14

View Annually Results

Ausom Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ausom Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Kishore Mandalia

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Zaverilal V Mandalia

Non Executive Director

Vipul Z Mandalia

Independent Director

Hitesh Adeshara

Independent Director

Ghanshyambhai Bhikhabhai Akbari

Independent Director

Nirupama H Vaghjiani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravikumar Pasi

Independent Director

Milan Parekh

Independent Director

Vihar Solanki

Independent Director

Nidhi Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ausom Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Ausom Enterprise Ltd (formerly known Core Emballage Ltd.) was incorporated at Ahmedabad on February 15, 1984. The Company is principally engaged in the business of trading in Commodities, Bullions, Gold Jewellery, Diamonds, Derivatives, Shares and Securities and manufacturing Gold Jewellery.Ausom Enterprise was initially started as a leasing company. In 1994, it diversified into a range of products involving an investment of around Rs 400 cr in the next three years. To begin with, it set up a chemcial complex in Gujarat to manufacture chemicals and bulk drugs. It came out with a rights issue to part-finance the chemical project. The company started the production of dextrose and a by-product, sodium chloride.In 1995, the company diversified into manufacturing paper. It had set up a 400-tpd paper plant based on recycled paper and also implemented a project to manufacture packaging material.The company has signed an MoU with the Canada-based H A Simons, for engineering, construction, management assistance and commissioning services for its greenfield board mill. During 1999-2000, it published Corrugated Box Handbook dealing with packaging quality. CEL also launched the Eco-Logic brand, a chain of retail showroom / franchisee shops which will sell eco-friendly products manufactured by the company as well as out sourced. Such showrooms have been started at Ahmedabad while Pune and Bangalore have franchised showrooms.The company has won Indian Star a prestigious award which was gi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ausom Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Ausom Enterprise Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ausom Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ausom Enterprise Ltd is ₹134.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ausom Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ausom Enterprise Ltd is 12.91 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ausom Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ausom Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ausom Enterprise Ltd is ₹69.25 and ₹186.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ausom Enterprise Ltd?

Ausom Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.16%, 3 Years at 9.26%, 1 Year at 45.82%, 6 Month at 6.62%, 3 Month at -13.18% and 1 Month at -3.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ausom Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ausom Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ausom Enterprise Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.