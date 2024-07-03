Summary

Ausom Enterprise Ltd (formerly known Core Emballage Ltd.) was incorporated at Ahmedabad on February 15, 1984. The Company is principally engaged in the business of trading in Commodities, Bullions, Gold Jewellery, Diamonds, Derivatives, Shares and Securities and manufacturing Gold Jewellery.Ausom Enterprise was initially started as a leasing company. In 1994, it diversified into a range of products involving an investment of around Rs 400 cr in the next three years. To begin with, it set up a chemcial complex in Gujarat to manufacture chemicals and bulk drugs. It came out with a rights issue to part-finance the chemical project. The company started the production of dextrose and a by-product, sodium chloride.In 1995, the company diversified into manufacturing paper. It had set up a 400-tpd paper plant based on recycled paper and also implemented a project to manufacture packaging material.The company has signed an MoU with the Canada-based H A Simons, for engineering, construction, management assistance and commissioning services for its greenfield board mill. During 1999-2000, it published Corrugated Box Handbook dealing with packaging quality. CEL also launched the Eco-Logic brand, a chain of retail showroom / franchisee shops which will sell eco-friendly products manufactured by the company as well as out sourced. Such showrooms have been started at Ahmedabad while Pune and Bangalore have franchised showrooms.The company has won Indian Star a prestigious award which was gi

