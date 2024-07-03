SectorTrading
Open₹102
Prev. Close₹102
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.89
Day's High₹106.85
Day's Low₹98.05
52 Week's High₹186.35
52 Week's Low₹69.25
Book Value₹95.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)134.47
P/E12.91
EPS8.03
Divi. Yield0.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.26
102.78
102.94
97.57
Net Worth
124.88
116.4
116.56
111.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-77.99
219.42
11.89
11.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
968.35
177.76
26.59
463.37
1,072.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
968.35
177.76
26.59
463.37
1,072.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.83
6.33
7.49
10.14
30.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Kishore Mandalia
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Zaverilal V Mandalia
Non Executive Director
Vipul Z Mandalia
Independent Director
Hitesh Adeshara
Independent Director
Ghanshyambhai Bhikhabhai Akbari
Independent Director
Nirupama H Vaghjiani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravikumar Pasi
Independent Director
Milan Parekh
Independent Director
Vihar Solanki
Independent Director
Nidhi Prajapati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ausom Enterprise Ltd (formerly known Core Emballage Ltd.) was incorporated at Ahmedabad on February 15, 1984. The Company is principally engaged in the business of trading in Commodities, Bullions, Gold Jewellery, Diamonds, Derivatives, Shares and Securities and manufacturing Gold Jewellery.Ausom Enterprise was initially started as a leasing company. In 1994, it diversified into a range of products involving an investment of around Rs 400 cr in the next three years. To begin with, it set up a chemcial complex in Gujarat to manufacture chemicals and bulk drugs. It came out with a rights issue to part-finance the chemical project. The company started the production of dextrose and a by-product, sodium chloride.In 1995, the company diversified into manufacturing paper. It had set up a 400-tpd paper plant based on recycled paper and also implemented a project to manufacture packaging material.The company has signed an MoU with the Canada-based H A Simons, for engineering, construction, management assistance and commissioning services for its greenfield board mill. During 1999-2000, it published Corrugated Box Handbook dealing with packaging quality. CEL also launched the Eco-Logic brand, a chain of retail showroom / franchisee shops which will sell eco-friendly products manufactured by the company as well as out sourced. Such showrooms have been started at Ahmedabad while Pune and Bangalore have franchised showrooms.The company has won Indian Star a prestigious award which was gi
Read More
The Ausom Enterprise Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ausom Enterprise Ltd is ₹134.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ausom Enterprise Ltd is 12.91 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ausom Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ausom Enterprise Ltd is ₹69.25 and ₹186.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ausom Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.16%, 3 Years at 9.26%, 1 Year at 45.82%, 6 Month at 6.62%, 3 Month at -13.18% and 1 Month at -3.95%.
