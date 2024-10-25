Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Ausom Enterprise Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other business. Outcome of Board Meeting - dated 25th October, 2024 for submission of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the AuSom Enterprise Limited (the Company) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Ausom Enterprise Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results along with limited review report for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other business. Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June, 2024 Submission of Un-audited Financial Result for first quarter ended June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

Ausom Enterprise Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ausom Enterprise Limited hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 21st day of May 2024 at 606 Swagat Near Lal Bungalow C.G. Road Ahmedabad-380 006 inter alia to consider / approve the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 (2023-24) along with Auditors Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-2024 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Recommended final dividend @ Rs. 1/- (One Rupees Only) (i.e. 10.00%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- subject to approval of shareholders in ensuring Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting - dated 21st May, 2024 for Approval of Audited Annual Financial Statements & Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (2023-24) and Recommendation of final dividend Recommended final dividend @ Rs. 1/- (One Rupees Only) (i.e. 10.00%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- subject to approval of shareholders in ensuring Annual General Meeting. Result - Financial Results for March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024