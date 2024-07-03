iifl-logo-icon 1
Ausom Enterprise Ltd Quarterly Results

99.55
(0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:53 PM

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.17

865.52

707.68

195.43

65.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.17

865.52

707.68

195.43

65.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

3.44

1.8

1.81

2.4

Total Income

0.56

868.97

709.49

197.24

67.53

Total Expenditure

0.18

860.91

705.57

195.54

65.42

PBIDT

0.38

8.06

3.92

1.69

2.11

Interest

0.2

0

0.19

0.45

0.59

PBDT

0.18

8.05

3.72

1.25

1.52

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

1.59

0.85

0.32

0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.11

6.41

2.82

0.88

1.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.94

6.41

2.82

0.88

1.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.94

6.41

2.82

0.88

1.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.42

4.71

2.07

0.64

0.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.62

12.62

13.62

13.62

13.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

223.52

0.93

0.55

0.86

3.23

PBDTM(%)

105.88

0.93

0.52

0.63

2.33

PATM(%)

64.7

0.74

0.39

0.45

2.01

