Ausom Enterprise Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.17
865.52
707.68
195.43
65.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.17
865.52
707.68
195.43
65.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
3.44
1.8
1.81
2.4
Total Income
0.56
868.97
709.49
197.24
67.53
Total Expenditure
0.18
860.91
705.57
195.54
65.42
PBIDT
0.38
8.06
3.92
1.69
2.11
Interest
0.2
0
0.19
0.45
0.59
PBDT
0.18
8.05
3.72
1.25
1.52
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
1.59
0.85
0.32
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
6.41
2.82
0.88
1.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.94
6.41
2.82
0.88
1.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.94
6.41
2.82
0.88
1.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.42
4.71
2.07
0.64
0.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.62
12.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
223.52
0.93
0.55
0.86
3.23
PBDTM(%)
105.88
0.93
0.52
0.63
2.33
PATM(%)
64.7
0.74
0.39
0.45
2.01
