Ausom Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.26
102.78
102.94
97.57
Net Worth
124.88
116.4
116.56
111.19
Minority Interest
Debt
3.3
54.21
9.95
161.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
128.18
170.61
126.51
273.03
Fixed Assets
7.96
8.16
8.3
5.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.98
56.09
53.42
49.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
61.51
104.61
62.6
170.55
Inventories
0.27
14
14.39
15.56
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
36.83
0.02
119.28
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
63.21
55.93
55.83
68.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.18
-5.04
-28.56
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.83
-1.97
-2.6
-3.83
Cash
1.72
1.77
2.2
47.74
Total Assets
128.17
170.63
126.52
273.02
