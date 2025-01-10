iifl-logo-icon 1
Ausom Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

101.4
(0.27%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:28:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.62

13.62

13.62

13.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.26

102.78

102.94

97.57

Net Worth

124.88

116.4

116.56

111.19

Minority Interest

Debt

3.3

54.21

9.95

161.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

128.18

170.61

126.51

273.03

Fixed Assets

7.96

8.16

8.3

5.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

56.98

56.09

53.42

49.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

61.51

104.61

62.6

170.55

Inventories

0.27

14

14.39

15.56

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

36.83

0.02

119.28

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

63.21

55.93

55.83

68.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.18

-5.04

-28.56

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.83

-1.97

-2.6

-3.83

Cash

1.72

1.77

2.2

47.74

Total Assets

128.17

170.63

126.52

273.02

