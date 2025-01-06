iifl-logo-icon 1
Ausom Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98.73
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Ausom Enter. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-77.99

219.42

11.89

11.52

Other operating items

Operating

-77.99

219.42

11.89

11.52

Capital expenditure

2.31

0.15

0

-0.03

Free cash flow

-75.68

219.57

11.89

11.49

Equity raised

180.43

138.24

91.3

43.32

Investing

-2.91

24.06

5.24

1.79

Financing

-89.9

285.7

36.19

22.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.94

667.57

144.62

78.71

