INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of Ausom Enterprise Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Ausom Enterprise Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with the

Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

In our opinion and based on audit of the financial statement of the Company, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report

Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report of the Company but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section

134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian

Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, as amended from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accountings records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current financial year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other

Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statement, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the

Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial statement, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the current year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the current year which is subject to the approval of the members of the Company at its ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended 31st March 2024.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, the Company has not provided remuneration to its directors during the year.

For C.R. SHAREDALAL & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, (Registration No. 109943W) Place : Ahmedabad Date : 21-05-2024 (J.C. Sharedalal) Partner Membership No.033189 UDIN - 24033189BJZXVX3226

Annexure ‘A to Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date]

1.(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment, and Investment property; (B) The Company does not hold any intangible asset and hence, clause 3(i) (B) of the said Order is not applicable.

(b) Property, plant and equipment, and Investment property were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in note no. 3 and 4 in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant, and equipment during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i) (d) is not applicable.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management were appropriate. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies were noticed in the physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits from bank and a financial institution. However, the said working capital facilities do not require any submission of quarterly returns or statements of current assets to the lender (Refer note no. 47(D) of Standalone Financial Statements).

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has during the year, made investment in three joint ventures and one mutual fund scheme and granted unsecured loan to two Limited Liability Partnerships (joint ventures). The details in respect of the same are given hereunder. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(Amount in Rupees in Lakhs) Particulars Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year Subsidiary - Joint ventures 6443.50 Associates - Others 2439.38 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiary - Joint ventures 6127.39* Associates - Others -

(* include interest accrued)

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the terms and conditions under which investment were made, loan were granted and guarantee were provided, are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) We have been informed that aforesaid loans do not have any stipulation for the repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(d) Since the loans granted do not have any stipulation for the repayment of principal and payment of interest, no amount outstanding as at 31st March 2024 is considered as overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) As the loan is granted without stipulation for its repayment, there is no amount which is considered to be fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company has granted unsecured loan to its related parties which are repayable on demand and details for the same are given hereunder:

(Amount in Rupees in Lakhs) Particulars Related parties Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year 8882.88 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100%

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits or any amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. According to the information and explanation given to us the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed for the Company under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees state insurance, Income-tax, Goods and service tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Service tax, Value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues whichever is applicable during the year with the appropriate authorities and no undisputed dues payable in respect of outstanding statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts in respect of statutory dues referred to in clause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loan during the year, hence the clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purpose by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has taken funds from the following entities on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint ventures as per details below:

(Amount in Rupees in Lakhs) Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amount involved Name of the joint venture Relations Nature of transactions for which funds utilized Inter corporate loan Corporate 500.00 Swadeshi Distributors LLP Joint venture To meet the obligations of the Joint venture 3844.00 IGR Ausom LLP

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (a) During the year, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments); hence the clause 3(x)-(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11.(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it; hence the clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the clause 3(xv) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the clause 3 (xvi) (c) and 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year.

Accordingly, the clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period ofone year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a special account, before the end of the current financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the Act.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For C.R. SHAREDALAL & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, (Registration No. 109943W) Place : Ahmedabad Date : 21-05-2024 (J. C. Sharedalal) Partner Membership No.033189 UDIN - 24033189BJZXVX3226

Annexure ‘B to Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial statements of Ausom Enterprise Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies. the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or, fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.